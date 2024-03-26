NOTE: I started writing this article before the High Court had decided whether to extradite Assange, and by the time I’ve finished, that decision will have been made. This is because I wanted to capture the before and after in one piece, but two halves.

Part one - before the judgement

I’m currently sitting in my living room and it feels like I’m sitting in a hospital waiting room, waiting for potentially bad news. It’s that feeling of dread that only comes along once every so often. You could argue it’s self-indulgent for me to frame it this way because this is not about me. Or you could say it means I actually give a shit, which is a good thing, right?

Since you’re reading this article, chances are you’re one of the people who’s also awaiting the judgement in the Assange case, to see whether he will be given the right to appeal extradition. Therefore, you surely understand my position. We are all rooting for him in what is unquestionably the biggest censorship case of our time.

On a personal level, there is the fact a father of small children like myself could be denied a last chance to see his kids grow up. Those boys could be denied their father, and as someone who comes from a place where far too many kids grow up without a dad, I find that thought abhorrent. Then there is the fact Assange could easily be me, or anyone who challenges the establishment.

Make no mistake, Assange is not facing decades behind bars to protect you from Russian propaganda and threats to national security, as the establishment is trying to frame it. He’s facing decades behind bars to protect British and American war criminals from demands for their prosecution, for crimes such as the unreported killings of hundreds of civilians in Iraq.

Wikileaks revealed that a US military helicopter gunned down civilians and destroyed the van that came to their aid

What particularly enraged the CIA were Wikileaks’ revelations from Vault 7 about mass surveillance and cyber warfare that included hacking into smart devices to spy on the public and even taking control of smart cars to assassinate people. In case you were somehow unclear, the criminals are trying to prosecute the person who exposed their crimes. This is the opposite of justice.

Assange’s imprisonment is the reason the mainstream media does not do foreign policy journalism any more. It’s the reason the MSM has become subservient to the state. Some claim they’re all just client journalists who don’t want to lose access, and this is perfectly true, but there is also the fact they’re terrified. Any of them could be next if they step out of line.

It’s only those in the alternative media who step out of line because challenging power is our thing. Now obviously, I’m no one even close to the stature of Assange, but anyone, no matter how big or small, can face the wrath of the state. We’re all just one controversial social media post away from anti-terror police kicking our door down at 5am and scaring the shit out of our kids - and this really does happen, as does arrest at the airport if the state disapproves of your blog.

Life as a political blogger is a life knowing you’re probably on a government watch list and could be taken away and interrogated by the thought police at any moment. In other words, telling the truth is damn stressful!

The British state is terrifying people away from dissent, and even if you’re not in the firing line, this should enrage you, because we are not allowed to challenge their illegal actions. They’re trying to create a culture where only approved opinions are expressed online and they’re tricking you into thinking it’s for your protection. The National Security Act and Online Safety Act were introduced precisely for this reason.

We live in a time of mass censorship when the US is banning TikTok to shield Israel from accusations of genocide, and Israel is turning its attention to Twitter and other social media platforms. We live in a time when the UK government can jail you for up to 14 years for unwittingly sharing information they deem beneficial to a foreign power, a move that might have been made to protect British spook Paul Mason after his emails were hacked and showed he was plotting to bring down left-wing publications. Mason certainly seems keen on the new law, given he has implied it should be used against George Galloway! This is a perfect example of how challenging power is a minefield.

More worrying from a personal perspective, Stripe, which processes Subtsack’s payments, is demanding full access to the bank accounts of writers it deems guilty of wrong think so it can trawl through all their transactions and is threatening to withhold their money if they don’t comply. Their excuse is the Know Your Customer laws in the US.

Substack is supposed to be a non-censorship platform, but as I keep telling people, if the state wants a way to silence us, that’s exactly what it will find. If laws mean the state can’t get away with direct censorship in a particular instance, it can outsource censorship to big tech and hide behind the argument of liberal dipshits that private companies can censor whoever they like.

You could argue we should move away from Substack, but Patreon and PayPal are no better and we potentially face this problem wherever we go. Basically, if our opinions are reported to the thought police, we are not allowed to earn a living.

People are no longer getting their info from the mainstream media, they’re using alternative media that talks about the things the MSM ignores, such as Wikileaks revelations, so it needs to be destroyed.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, explained at the launch of Threads what a nightmare political pressure for censorship has been at Meta and they want to avoid the hassle. This was candid but also disappointing. It would be much better if social media companies and the mainstream media used their collective clout to defy the government and protect free speech, but they’ve chosen the path of least resistance. Their cowardice is exactly why we find ourselves in the position we’re in.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which has a truly unhinged Twitter account that smears everyone in sight as anti-Semites, let the cat out of the bag when it posted the following:

The social networks have become a strategic threat to Israel. Let me be precise: The combination of the industry of lies and social media networks, has long since become a strategic threat to western democracies.

This is not just how Israel thinks about social media, it’s how all western governments think about it. While they are more than happy to put out their own ridiculous lies on social media - lies which in Israel’s case are debunked in a matter of days, they are furious that plebs like myself dare to tell the truth. Their fury is amplified ten-thousand-fold when someone challenges them as successfully as Assange. This, of course, is the real reason Assange is behind bars.

I deliberately wrote the bulk of this article while we were waiting in limbo for the court’s decision because I wanted to capture that angst-ridden moment in history, but by the time this article is written up and checked for errors and ready to go, that decision will have been made. Therefore, by the end of the article, I will be talking about the outcome.

From where I’m sitting, the only realistic outcomes are as follows:

Assange is denied his right of appeal and will be sent to the US to face trial, despite never having committed, or been accused of committing, a crime on US soil. In that case, the best hope is leniency so Assange can be released on the basis his time has been served after five years in Belmarsh (five years was the sentence suggested for Assange when Manning was prosecuted).

The more likely outcome is they throw the book at Assange like they recently did with Joshua Shulte, the CIA whistle-blower who worked with Wikileaks and was sentenced to 40 years. I just can’t see the US going easy on the biggest fish when the whole point has been to make an example of Assange and scare others into silence.

However, there is still the possibility that Assange does get the right of appeal - this either delays the inevitable or he ultimately wins the appeal and is set free. The possibility of release is hardly without precedent.

Remember Gary McKinnon? He was the UFO nut who hacked into Pentagon computers and snooped through their UFO files before being caught and kicked out of the server. Well, the UK government decided not to extradite him, following interventions from the likes of Boris Johnson and then-Prince Charles who had been lobbied by McKinnon’s mother. The factors considered were McKinnon’s mental health, autism and suicide risk, but in reality, his extradition wasn’t blocked for those reasons. The reason was that everyone knew it was wrong to extradite someone for uncovering that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are reptilians from Zeta Reticuli (a proven scientific fact.)

The High Court has already agreed Assange is a suicide risk, and his mental health issues are well-documented because those issues have been quite deliberately caused by the torture he has been subjected to.

Just over two tears ago, Assange’s extradition to the US was blocked by a judge on the basis it would be oppressive due to his mental health. This would be the understatement of the century.

If you don’t understand how bleak life in a supermax is, or why assurances from the US about treating Assange humanely are bullshit, read this article from Declassified UK which contains testimony from a British man who was extradited and spent two years in one. He described how there was nothing to do, other than stare at walls; how the assurances of not putting Assange in solitary confinement are meaningless; how he was strip-searched every time he left his cell; and how inmates regularly lost their minds and beat up their cellmates or attempted suicide. He also explained the conditions are worse in the US than they are in the UK, where they are already awful.

The decision to block Assange’s extradition in 2021 was overturned three months later by a judge who was reportedly good friends with the minister who ordered Assange to be arrested in the first place, which shows you how impartial our justice system isn’t.

But as awful as our system is, justice is sometimes done in the end, and hope is not completely lost, at least not at the time of writing.

If the UK government feels uneasy about extraditing a whistle-blower, it’s possible a deal could be reached in which the US backs down in a way that saves face. What this would look like is anyone’s guess…

Anyways, I’m going to stop writing here while I await the outcome, praying for good news, but expecting the worst. Once the decision has been made, I’ll come back to this piece, either in a blaze of fury, or in the relief that Assange has been given a stay of execution. We shall see…

Part two - after the judgement

Some potentially good news:

Assange has been granted limited leave to appeal. I’m now trying to figure out exactly what this means and will be back shortly. In the meantime, take a look at the first page of the approved judgement:

The full judgement is 66 pages long and I’m no lawyer so do not expect anything other than what I can pick up from people in the know!

Richard Medhurst has posted the following on Twitter:

They say that Assange's case is strong and that the decision of the judge to send the extradition to the Sec of State (Foreign Secretary) was wrong because: a) "if extradited, the applicant might be prejudiced at his trial by reason of his nationality (contrary to section 81(b) of the 2003 Act) b) as a consequence of a), but only as a consequence of a), extradition is incompatible with article 10 of the Convention."

Craig Murray has reported on Twitter that Assange will be allowed to fight the appeal on the following points only: that the first amendment right to free speech won’t apply in court due to his nationality, and that the US government has not given sufficient assurances about the death penalty, but the appeal could be denied if assurances are given from the country that plotted to assassinate him! I despair.

Declassified UK posted on Twitter:

“Incredibly, the High Court has refused to admit fresh evidence of CIA plots to kidnap or kill Julian Assange. The judges say the rationale for kidnapping or killing Assange would be removed if he is extradited, and the evidence is thus not worth consideration. Read that again.”

Here is what the judgement says on the grounds for appeal:

The fact the case is considered to be strong is surely cause for hope though. It seems to me the decision to block the extradition in January 2021 was the correct one from a legal perspective (and, of course, from a moral perspective) and the decision to overturn it clearly seemed politically motivated.

The question now is will the appeal process be fair or politically motivated? I suspect it could go either way, but again, I’m no legal expert. Conversations may well be going on behind the scenes to see if the US is willing to back down. If they aren’t, they will almost certainly get the stitch up they want, but if we go back to the Gary McKinnon case, this was a rare example of the UK defying the US.

I understand that McKinnon was told never to fly to another country because the US would likely seek his extradition if he did. In other words, they still want their man because he has the pictures of Clinton and Trump without their human masks on!

What we need to do now is generate as much public pressure as possible to see if our government, or the US government, backs down. Given the Biden administration has softened its stance on Gaza to improve Biden’s re-election chances, anything is possible.

I’m keeping everything crossed for Julian and

because they have suffered unimaginably for our right to know the truth and this makes them heroes in my mind. Finally, they might have glimpsed a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s just hope that light leads to freedom.

Thank you for reading.

