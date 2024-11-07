Right now, I feel as enthused writing about the US election as I did about the UK election because it’s painfully obvious to every thinking person that elections don’t matter.

While Kamala fans are subjecting us to hysterical takes, the saddest thing about the US election is that President Trump will implement all the terrible policies that Holocaust Harris would have implemented. Some of you are crying that Kamala lost, the sane among us are crying that these vile creatures were the choices. Some of us have been feeling despair for a lot longer than one fucking day.

The people who vote for establishment parties are the most brainwashed people on earth, and yet they think they’re the most rational. Those who think Kamala was going to save democracy are every bit as gullible as those who think Melania loves her husband. How did you miss the cop city and the brutality against protesters and the shocking treatment of students and the attempts to jail political opponents and the relentless online censorship and the non-stop warmongering and the fucking genocide? In what universe are the Democrats democratic?

The nonsense we’ve seen online from distraught liberals has ranged from the comical to the outright evil. It seems many suffer from a psychological disorder. It’s not normal to get so passionate about someone who would throw you into a meat grinder.

The social media takes have ranged from “She was not a flawed candidate, America is a flawed country” to “Arabs have made themselves the most hated group in America”. There you have it, Kamala is perfect and Arabs deserve everything they get, so do Latinos apparently, according to the takes I’ve read. “I can’t wait until Trump deports them all” is one that keeps coming up from the people who call everyone else racist.

In case you didn’t know, Arabs deserve deportation because they didn’t endorse the genocide of their people. When Democrats weren't blaming minorities, they were blaming white women, and when they weren't blaming white women, they were blaming all men. Democrats have no fucking idea why they’re despised, do they?

One deranged reply to one of my posts was “What about transgender people?” The implication was that it’s fine to vote for genocide because Kamala is more trans-friendly than Trump. I’m gonna go out on a limb and assume that if Kamala had genocided trans people instead of Palestinians, this person would not have voted for Kamala. She was entitled to your vote because she murdered people whose lives don’t matter.

Liberals aren’t hiding that they think the genocide of Arabs is a minor issue, something you might disapprove of like grouse shooting or a badger cull. Most liberals acknowledge genocide is taking place but refuse to blame Israel’s military partner who has paid for 70% of the genocide. Did you not know Kamala made a sad face?

The people who were confident their side would win were suddenly confident they knew why their side lost. They were quick to tell us loud and clear: it was definitely nothing to do with genocide! Most Americans don’t give a fuck about that, we were told. Only most Americans do give a fuck about genocide.

A majority of Americans wanted the Democrats to stop arming Israel. The polling data showed this would have helped Kamala win, but she wouldn’t stop genocide to save her election chances. Imagine being so attached to the extermination of humans that you would throw away your chance of being president. Imagine being incapable of comprehending this is why you’re so hated. Kamala does not belong in the White House, she belongs in the Hague.

Easily the most comical take of the day came from everyone’s favourite Marxist, Paul Mason. I should probably screenshot his tweet, but I just can’t be arsed to visit his wall. Visit it yourself if you don’t believe me, but the 12-dimensional chess genius offered his latest “Marxist analysis”, explaining Kamala lost because of the lefties who want to be soft on crime. The implication was the Democrats have shifted too far left, even though they’ve utterly disregarded the left.

Mason told us Kamala’s defeat is proof that we must get behind Sir Keir Starmer because he’s “the only game in town”. Kamala and Starmer are ideologically identical, yet Starmer is not too left wing, only Kamala is. Don’t expect consistency from the galaxy-brained Mason.

The Democrats’ election strategy was drawn up by Jonathan Ashworth, one of the only Labour MPs to lose his seat at the last election, and probably the most right wing. Perhaps Kamala should have been advised by Liz Truss.

Starmer is proving even less popular than Harris, meaning the UK’s next prime minister is gonna be Kemi Badenoch or Nigel Farage, but don’t worry, Mr Mason will find a way to blame the left for the failures of the centre-right.

The reality is Democrats did not lose support from the centre-right, they were popular there, hysterically so. It’s just they were popular nowhere else. Democrats haemorrhaged votes from the left. The millions of people who voted for Obama in the hope of change just weren’t gonna be fooled again. And the result was Kamala got millions fewer votes.

This was all because Kamala was “too left wing”, even though she refused to budge an inch on genocide, promised to put Republicans in her cabinet, and welcomed the endorsement of the Cheneys. Even Republican voters know the Cheneys are toxic, but Whoopi Goldberg thinks they’re brilliant. Astonishingly though, The View is not real life.

Democrats have the self-awareness of a sea cucumber and they are poised to double down on their mistakes. It’s the fault of everyone else they lost, but especially the voters. I was informed it’s also the fault of the media and corporations by someone who has no idea the media and corporations were overwhelmingly on Kamala’s side.

While there is no substantive difference between Trump and Harris on policy, corporations wanted the candidate less likely to embarrass the empire. Voters backed Trump because they think he is the anti-establishment choice, and while they are wrong, their position is still ethically better than voting for more of the same.

You don’t watch a genocide unfold and reward the war criminals with your vote, and before you lecture me that Trump will be more or less the same, I agree. Trump will be awful, but the Democrats told people to vote for the lesser of two evils and that’s what they did.

While the Democrats took us to the brink of World War III in Ukraine, Trump is talking of a peace plan, and the people who care so much about Ukrainians are having a melt down. Ukraine was supposed to fight Russia to the last man.

Now I don’t for one second think Trump was a peace candidate, and I fear he might do something crazy in Iran, but the reality is Trump’s rhetoric is no crazier than Kamala’s, who, let’s not forget, has named Iran as America’s number one enemy. Democrats spent four years telling us Putin was going to conquer the world and now they’re telling us Iran is the real threat? Be serious here.

When we say both parties are equally dangerous to the world, we’re not exaggerating. Both parties are controlled by the military industrial complex, both are owned by AIPAC and do the bidding of corporations, and both don’t give a damn about you. Stop expecting one of these parties to be your saviour.

The public witnessed four years of Trump and then four years of Biden, and they decided four years of Biden was worse. Democrats ran against a hated Republican and they just had to seem human to win, but Antony Blinken just wasn’t comfortable in that human costume (it made his scales itch).

If Kamala could have offered substantive policies and distanced herself from the genocide, she could have won. Instead, she offered no hope because her corporate owners want to lower your expectations forever.

Kamala’s message was that everything will stay the same and anyone who doesn’t vote for her is bad. Obama thought it was a brilliant idea to tell black men they’re sexist, unless they vote for Kamala. Clinton decided it was a brilliant idea to tell Arabs genocide shouldn’t be a deal breaker. And then Kamala spoke about the cost of groceries when her party has made life less affordable for the working class. I’m not sure I’ve seen a worse campaigner in my life.

Kamala offered no hope and Trump offered false hope, however, there is now a glimmer of real hope. Now that Trump is in charge, we should have agreement that the evil things the empire does are bad. Now is the time to remind everyone the fight is not really left versus right. I’ve used those labels throughout this article because it was unavoidable, but it’s not left versus right, it’s the 99% versus the 1%.

Centrism has been emphatically rejected and killing it off is the first step towards building a better society. This is because it offers a middle ground that doesn’t exist. Centrism is putting flowers in the hair of imperialism and giving it a manicure. Once you destroy the pretty façade of imperialism, it becomes much easier to unite people against its ugly face.

Centrism is a depressing, soul-crushing lack of ideology, a moral vacuum that is antithetical to the idea of society. It exists only to trick people into voting against their self-interest, and people are no longer being tricked. In the UK, centrism is in free fall as Sir Keir Starmer becomes the most hated prime minister ever. The conditions are perfect for an alternative to emerge. If it doesn’t happen now, it never will, and we will never get a democracy.

