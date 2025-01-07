The Israeli government has been forced to smuggle its soldiers out of countries where they’re holidaying in case they’re arrested for war crimes. It is now issuing advice to the IDF, entitled “Here's how to act if arrested abroad and what to check before flight”. The genocidal colonisers are discovering their world is growing smaller and it’s the very least they deserve. Hopefully, one day their world will shrink to the size of a prison cell.

Among the countries Zionist war criminals have discovered are out of bounds are Brazil, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Belgium, the Netherlands, Serbia, Ireland, and Cyprus. It’s not just Netanyahu and Gallant who must reconsider their travel plans now.

Pro-Palestine organisations are on top of the situation and they’re filing complaints against Israeli war criminals wherever they go. Israeli media is whining that at least 50 complaints have been made so far. Most recently, the Hind Rajab Foundation filed a complaint against an IDF soldier in Thailand. Perhaps this is why Israeli minister Amichai Chikli told the founder of the Hind Rajab Foundation, Dyab Abou Jahjah, to “Watch your pager”.

What a despicable cunt…

If you’re tempted to feel remotely sympathetic towards IDF soldiers, just know that in a recent battle, they arrived in an ambulance in Balata Refugee Camp. Footage showed the soldiers opening fire on bystanders, killing an elderly woman and a young man. The IDF says it’s now “investigating harm to civilians”. The only surprise is the killers haven’t declared themselves innocent of wrongdoing and posted a video to TikTok proving their guilt.

Amusingly, the key evidence human rights groups are using against Israeli war criminals is words, pictures and videos from their social media accounts. IDF soldiers are even dumb enough to post their holiday plans on social media, making the job of the organisations tracking them incredibly easy.

You would think holidaying Zionists would feel a touch of humility, given the strength of global feeling against them, but instead, the most entitled people in the world feel they are entitled to harass flight attendants who wear watermelon pins.

A flight attendant, who was being bullied by Zionists over her watermelon pin, impressively stood her ground and called the police. She was backed up by her colleague after being accused of supporting terrorism from the lunatic that was filming them.

The flight attendants said the big, tough Zionist laid his hands on one of the women. He then started whining that he was being harassed because he is Jewish, even though the flight attendants had no idea he is Jewish. Imagine being so self-obsessed. I can only hope that the flight attendants’ jobs are safe because we all know what tends to come next…

In the latest example of you can’t criticise Israel without getting fired, an Australian singer-songwriter was dropped by her management for calling Israel’s genocide a genocide.

iyahmayhem A post shared by @iyahmayhem

Iyah May refused to alter the lyrics of her latest track Karmageddon that went viral on social media, and why should she? Musicians have a long history of speaking out against war crimes and genocides. Are we saying that’s not allowed anymore? That musicians can only be like Bono and suck the empire’s cock?

As part of the generation raised on Eminem, I can remember when literally anything went in terms of song lyrics. Today, a line has been drawn over criticism of Israel. It’s the one thing that is not tolerated. It’s the one thing capitalists are willing to sacrifice their profits for. What did Voltaire say about those you are not allowed to criticise again?

Just think how many lives Zionists have destroyed in their failed attempt to control the narrative and ask why we’re tolerating these lunatics having such control over our lives.

The Israeli foreign ministry came out and admitted it’s going to spend 20 times more on hasbara (propaganda) than it already does. It seems that investment is already bearing fruit because if you criticise Israel on Twitter, a paid ad contradicting you appears in the comments. It looks like Twitter is just an Israeli propaganda tool now.

While we’re told how terrible Russian interference is, Israel is admitting it will spend $150 million infiltrating our universities, media outlets, and social media platforms to reshape global opinion (brainwash you). Disturbingly, they are calling this “consciousness warfare”. They’re talking about targeting minorities such as Black and LGBT communities, tailoring messages towards them.

Are you happy to be a target of Israel’s consciousness warfare? Are you comfortable with Israel manipulating you with identity politics? Whatever your answer, get ready for a ton of “Did you know Hamas throws gays off roofs?” and other such bullshit.

While we’re told lie after lie in defence of Israel, Israeli prosecutors have admitted that not a single rape complaint has been made in relation to October 7th. Don’t expect our politicians to stop pretending that the rapes happened though. Politicians will use any lie, no matter how depraved, to justify Israeli war crimes, and this is why your first inclination should always be to disbelieve them. The two rules in life are call bullshit on Zionist lies and refuse to buy their products.

All decent people should be boycotting Israel, but while many countries are making life harder for Zionists, Germany is doing reverse BDS by defunding Israeli human rights groups that criticise Israel’s genocide. The groups in question are Zochrot and New Profile. They are apparently considered extreme because they believe things like Israel should be held accountable for the Nakba.

In conversations with the groups, German officials justified defunding them, arguing they must support Israel because of what the Nazis did. In other words, they committed a holocaust against Jews so they must now help Zionists commit a holocaust against Palestinians. How does Germany always end up so badly on the wrong side of history?

Germany belongs on the list of renegade countries that put Zionism before international law, along with the US and UK. Another country on that list is Argentina whose far-right leader has declared his unwavering loyalty to Israel. Javier Milei even described the UN as a “multi-tentacled Leviathan” for its condemnations of Israel. This is interesting because using octopus imagery to describe Israel is considered anti-Semitic, but apparently it’s fine to use such imagery in support of Israel.

Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet was recently forced to smuggle an Israeli citizen from Brazil to Argentina after a court ordered their arrest. This means you can now add perverting the course of justice to Israel’s list of crimes. Last time I checked, functioning democracies were supposed to respect the rule of law, so can we please stop referring to Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East?

If you happen to see an IDF soldier anywhere in the world, you should do your duty and report them to the police. Don’t give them a moment’s rest. These arseholes get us banned from social media and fired from our jobs for speaking out against their genocide. The least we can do is ruin their holiday…

A Vietnamese restaurant owner certainly gets it. He refused to serve Zionists, saying: “Get out of my shop, my shop doesn't accept people from your country.” He was using the term “country” loosely, of course. “Genocidal settler-colony” would be a more accurate term.

If you feel sorry for Zionists being denied restaurant service, you would do well to remember IDF soldiers have been filming themselves stealing and eating UNRWA aid. IDF soldiers also like to film themselves stuffing their faces with gourmet meals while the Palestinians around them starve.

Talking of meals, the White House just awarded a medal to the Founder of the World Central Kitchen. José Andrés accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the man who supplied the precision bombs that penetrated the roofs of his clearly-marked WCK vehicles, killing six of his employees. What a betrayal.

It doesn’t matter how deserving you think you are, if the empire offers you a medal, the correct response is always to decline.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee