Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morag's avatar
Morag
2h

Lately, when I see what this so-called Labour government is doing, I feel it’s aping what’s happening in the US. They are vile.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lama's avatar
Lama
2h

I’m so sorry to see the UK treating its citizens as horribly as the US is treating ours. The rise of authoritarianism globally is astonishing and atrocious. Thought we’d already figured out it was bad…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture