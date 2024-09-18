Picture the scene…

Iran intercepts a batch of 5,000 pagers heading for Israel and fits them with explosives. Two thousand Israelis hear a notification beep and pick up their pagers, thinking they have received a message. The pagers explode, killing 12, including four medical workers and two children. Two hundred are seriously injured and about 3,000 are injured in total. One day later, there are more explosions while funerals are being held. Journalists in the Middle East gloat about a strategic victory for Iran and refer to the act of terrorism as a “cyber attack”.

Imagine the reaction of western media. Imagine how they would be calling it another October 7th. Imagine how quickly our warships would be heading towards the Persian Gulf. We would be told this is an act of brutality so destabilising, we must achieve regime change, even if it risks collapsing the global economy and starting World War III.

The media would tell us nothing justifies September 17th and anyone who suggested otherwise would be fired from their job. Anyone who said they supported Iran’s attack would be banned from social media and arrested by counter-terrorism police. We all know this to be true.

The media would see quite clearly that this was a massive violation of international law, that you don’t launch indiscriminate attacks that kill and injure large numbers of civilians, attacks that could potentially cause explosions in cars, buses, trains, and aeroplanes. They’d be calling this an incredibly scary time, talking about how no one with an electronic device is safe.

And no one with a device who criticises Israel is safe….

Israel has installed its Pegasus spyware in iPhones and Android smart phones. Governments and social media companies could not be more eager to give our data to Israel without our consent. Mossad is constantly monitoring its critics with fake social media accounts….

Israel launched a cyber attack on Taiwanese pager manufacturer Gold Apollo last year that revealed the inner-workings of the company. Gold Apollo has confirmed it did not manufacture the batch of pagers in the Lebanon attack, they were manufactured by a Hungarian company with the trademark called BAC. This company has only one employee and reportedly made €665 million last year.

It looks like Israel fitted the pagers with explosives, given the size of the explosions, but there are claims that you don’t even need to do this. That you can hack a device and overcharge its battery, causing it to explode. I’ve seen a video of an exploding iPhone on social media.

It seems a matter of time until we hear about the device of a critic of Israel exploding, killing them, and when it happens, we will be told it’s anti-Semitic to accuse Israel. This is the scary time we’re heading into and it’s exactly why mass surveillance is so dangerous. It’s exactly why everyone should oppose governments having backdoor access to social media platforms and messaging apps. It’s exactly why the likes of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning are heroes. It’s exactly why we should all think carefully about staying anonymous online and using a proxy server.

In the past, I’ve been mocked and accused of being a conspiracy theorist for warning of the dangers of mass surveillance, but we’ve just seen its potential and it’s fucking terrifying.

Lee Camp posted a joke on Twitter, asking if we’re ready for Elon Musk’s Neuralink implants, but it’s not just a joke of course. It’s the direction the elite want to take us in. Klaus Schwab can’t stop telling us how keen he is to “coerce” (his word) people into being microchipped like dogs. The World Economic Forum loves to show off its advances in mind-reading technology. Pretty soon, the targets are not going to be in Gaza or Lebanon, they’re going to be in any country where someone has the wrong opinions. And if you don’t think anyone would kill someone for having too much online influence, try telling that to the journalists Israel murdered in Gaza. Try telling it to Refaat Alareer.

Israel is violating every international norm, including assassinating leaders, bombing embassies, committing genocide, launching terrorist attacks, shooting doctors, journalists, UN workers, and the citizens of its allies, and still our leaders support it. Israel is guilty of everything it accuses its enemies of, and not only do our leaders enable it, they use our military to protect it. The RAF is currently launching surveillance flights from Cyprus to help Israel pick its targets in Gaza.

Our leaders might occasionally feign disapproval of Israel’s actions, but the reality is they have no red line. Thankfully, the international community is not quite so deranged. The UN has just voted overwhelmingly to sanction Israel, unless it ends its illegal occupation of Gaza.

As western leaders move to ban BDS, the international community is moving to make it international law. It’s astonishing just how badly our leaders are prepared to be on the wrong side of history. Polling data shows 66% of Britons have an unfavourable view of Israel and 61% of Americans want to suspend arms sales. But our leaders care as much about what we think as what the international community thinks. In case you’re unclear, this is what fascism looks like.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.