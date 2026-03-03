As the Epstein War rages on, one thing is abundantly clear: things are not going as smoothly as the empire had hoped. The Iranian leadership has not fallen, US bases are going up in smoke, and Tel Aviv is starting to resemble the surface of the moon. Despite the US insisting otherwise, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed, sending energy prices soaring and leaving Gulf economies reeling. The economic effects will soon be reaching European shores.

Despite sending a financial crisis our way, a flailing US is begging European countries for military support. Meanwhile, Israel is resorting to increasingly desperate measures with Mossad plotting false-flag attacks on Gulf oil infrastructure to drag its Sunni allies into the war.

The most explosive claim (pun intended) came from Tucker Carlson who stated on his show: “Last night in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents planning on committing bombings in those countries. These weren’t just spies; these were people tasked with carrying out kinetic operations—bombings.”

Carlson went further: “Israel wants to hurt Iran and Qatar and UAE and Saudi and Bahrain and Oman and Kuwait… Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in two Gulf countries which are also being attacked by Iran? Aren’t they on the same side?”

Carlson suggested this was part of Israel’s strategy to sow chaos in the Middle East and pull Gulf states into open war against Tehran. Expanding the front would relieve pressure on the tiny colony—Israel wants its “allies” to soak up bombs on its behalf, but the Gulf states are having none of it.

Carlson explained the arrests were coordinated between Saudi and Qatari intelligence agencies. No Gulf states have confirmed the story, but they have certainly expressed strong disapproval for a war which is devastating their economies.

A drone strike on Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery—one of the world’s largest—was originally blamed on Iran. However, a military source told the Tasnim News Agency it was “an Israeli false flag operation,” aimed at “distracting the minds of regional countries from its crimes in attacking civilian sites in Iran.”

Iranian officials have been vocal about targeting US and Israeli assets, but have explicitly stated they have not struck Aramco. This begs the question: Why would Iran deny a successful strike that it could use as leverage to close US bases? Lying about such an attack would be a sign of weakness not strength. It would be entirely counter-productive.

While the corporate media ignores the likelihood of Israeli false flags, social media users are joining the dots. Many are pointing out Israel’s documented history of false flags, such as the 1967 sinking of the USS Liberty which was blamed on Egypt to pull the US into the Six-Day War.

Israel’s aim has always been a permanently weak, fractured Middle East that surrenders to US-Israeli dominance. Gulf monarchies had bet on normalisation deals and US security guarantees, but they are being treated as expendable. This was utterly predictable—the empire always betrays its allies.

Regardless of whether Iran or Israel are responsible for attacks on oil infrastructure, this is only happening because Israel started this war. The Gulf monarchies care only about their wealth and power and now they are losing it.

The Middle East is going to look very different the day after the war ends (assuming we live to see it). The empire is burning bridges with key energy partners that provide its economic foundation. Unless the US can reassert its dominance, you can expect the Gulf states to pivot towards the East. Beijing will be happy to fill the vacuum and the irony is that cutting off China’s oil supply was one of Washington’s key aims.

One of the biggest concerns is that the empire is not going to quietly accept a defeat that could spell its demise. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has openly discussed the threat of “Iranian sleeper cells”, telling reporters the administration is “vigilant” and “ready for that.” He appears to be preparing a get out of jail card.

A desperate empire could resort to tactical nukes, but such weapons could only be justified if something horrific were to happen. Don’t be surprised to see a 9/11-style attack that will not benefit Iran but will benefit Israel.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.