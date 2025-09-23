Jimmy Kimmel’s “suspension” by ABC has ended after a boycott by American liberals went global. Personally, I think this is great. It’s fantastic that liberals stood up for what they believe in and forced change… for a change. This is what the actual left has been begging liberals to do since forever. Unfortunately, it’s hard to get people to make a stand on something, unless they are personally affected.

Kimmel was suspended last week after saying: “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

These words offered a fair representation of the conservative response to Kirk’s murder. Kimmel only said what millions in the US and around the world were thinking, but he upset the people you are not allowed to upset.

You can say the most insensitive things on American TV, like homeless people should be given the lethal injection, but you are not allowed to pull the mask off the establishment. You are not allowed to show people how it really operates. You are not allowed to highlight how manipulative and dangerous it is.

Kimmel highlighted how the machine programs people’s minds - a machine he is ironically part of. He did the right thing and was punished for it.

Liberal and conservative media are owned by more or less the same people. The conservative versus liberal thing is shoved down your throat to stop you focusing your anger on the ruling class. People like Kimmel are experts at playing this game, but they are expected to play within the rules. When they don’t, they get in trouble.

Kimmel’s words exposed the ruling class that he is supposed to serve. He made the mistake of thinking the other faction of the ruling class is the enemy, but it’s the other faction of the working class that is the enemy.

Kimmel forgot his job role. He made the same mistake as Tucker Carlson of pulling the mask off. And while his bosses are letting him back on air, he will be under no illusion that he must never rip that mask off again.

While Kimmel was officially only suspended by ABC, it looks like he was fired because there was footage of his office getting cleared out. Thankfully, this lasted only six days before it was reversed by the type of collective energy that victims of western hegemony could only dream of harnessing.

It was a rare example of people power winning. Infuriated liberals boycotted ABC and associated companies such as Disney. They started a wordwide movement of people cancelling their Disney Plus subscriptions. People were vowing never to go to Disney’s overpriced theme parks that treat workers like slaves again. Americans were discovering solidarity. It was beautiful to see. And it worked.

Only problem is the job is not done yet. You were supposed to already be boycotting these companies for their role in Israel’s genocide, but it seems everyone is patting themselves on the back and acting like job done.

We’ve saved our TV host! We can go back to sleep now because there is nothing else in the world to worry about! Nothing at all…

While Americans no doubt feel sadness when they see an emaciated Palestinian kid, that sadness is not real because news is just entertainment. It’s kind’a like when you momentarily feel bad for a character in a movie and then the movie ends and you just forget about it.

On the other hand, Jimmy Kimmel is not just entertainment. Jimmy Kimmel is real life. He gives you a hit of dopamine when he says something you agree with. He makes you feel mad when his faction of the establishment wants you to feel mad. He is completely in tune with you. That’s why you were so upset when he was suspended.

This is not an attack on you by the way. I’m simply highlighting the psychology behind all of this. You should care about the Jimmy Kimmel show if you like it. It’s just that you should remind yourself the show is entertainment whereas Gaza is real life. America has taught you to get things the wrong way around. It has inverted your reality. And it has done so very deliberately.

At the start of the genocide, you should have told your party they will not get your vote until they stop the genocide. The Democrats absolutely had the power to do that, and Republicans have the power to do it now. Ordinary Americans also have that power, but they won’t use their leverage. They save their leverage only for their favourite TV hosts. You see the problem?

Jimmy Kimmel is a multi-millionaire who would have taken a huge pay-off and then simply started a new show, like Tucker Carlson did. He would have been absolutely fine. The kids who are getting their limbs amputated without aneathetic will not be fine.

So my question to you is can you keep this collective energy going? Can you keep up your boycott and extend it to all parties that are participating in this genocide, from the companies that are profiting to the politicians that are enabling? This would not just benefit Gaza, it would benefit you because it would force the kind of change you so badly need.

You could have let Kamala plummet in the polls until she took a hardline stance on Israel. If the Democrats had acted like Ronald Reagan and cut off Israel’s arms supply, even just temporarily, this genocide would have ended, and Kamala would have won the election. Your failure to hold her to account cost her, and more importantly, it cost Gaza.

Slogans like “vote blue no matter who” simply enable the status quo. It takes Jimmy Kimmel levels of rage to force change. Just imagine Kamala was your favourite TV host and the Democrats were the company who fired her. Be as mad at them as you were at ABC. I dare you.

