Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anya Achtenberg's avatar
Anya Achtenberg
21h

There’s more of us than you think, that you don’t need to dare. Some of us opposing Zionism not for 2 years but for decades, and actually not lifting a finger to “save” Jimmy- as some of us have been losing jobs, businesses, friends, family members, who demonize us for being antizionist. Some of us blamed for Rump, because we refused to give genocidaires our vote rather than blaming the absolute collusion and cowardice of the Dem. Party. You are certainly correct that many do and have done nothing for any crimes of the state, like mass incarceration, unaffordable healthcare, housing, education, until it touches them directly. What many of us have been saying for a very long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Shveima's avatar
Mark Shveima
20h

Spot on. It is supremely sad that human beings get more riled up over the loss of their TV show than the systematic eradication of an entire populace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture