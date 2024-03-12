An investigation by Al Jazeera has comprehensively debunked claims made by Israel, such as mass rapes and beheaded babies, and has shown the IDF killed many Israelis on October 7th. Worryingly, Israeli newspapers have reported the Hannibal Directive was issued at midday on October 7th, a claim the Israeli military has not denied.

For those who don’t know, the Hannibal Directive is the instruction to fire on Israelis rather than let them be taken hostage by Hamas to help Israel avoid “embarrassment”. That’s how much Zionist extremists value the lives of their own people.

In the past, Israel has exchanged a single member of Hamas for hundreds of Israelis and it wants to avoid that happening again. Therefore, it has decided it’s better to kill its own people than be put in that position. Suddenly, it’s becoming easier to understand why Israelis are so comfortable massacring Palestinians, isn’t it?

Al Jazeera shows footage of Apache helicopters blowing up cars heading towards the Gaza fence that might well have contained Israeli hostages. At least 70 vehicles were hit by helicopters, tanks or drones, but it’s unknown how many Israelis were killed in the attacks.

Security analyst Chris Cobb-Smith stated: “It’s unacceptable for a helicopter to be engaging a target if you don’t know what that target is”. He went on to say he believed the helicopter pilots would have been unable to tell whether they were killing Hamas gunmen, civilians or hostages.

Either it was a case of pull the trigger and hope for the best, or it was a case that it’s better to kill Israelis than let them be taken hostage - that is the sinister implication of the Hannibal Directive.

Andreas Krieg, a security analyst from King’s College London said: “If you shoot at a group of people, you’re most likely going to kill everyone. You are knowingly putting your own civilians at risk.” Also, I’m pretty sure it’s considered a war crime to shoot at anyone who is fleeing a conflict zone.

Al Jazeera interviewed Israeli pilots who said they weren’t given guidance on which targets to fire on, so they relied on WhatsApp Groups for information! Professor Chuck Frelich, a former Israeli Department of National Security adviser described this lack of guidance as “an outrage”.

While reports that Israeli forces killed hundreds of their own people on October 7th are probably exaggerated, it looks highly likely they killed at least dozens. Among those suspected to have been killed by Israeli forces are 27 hostages who were being taken towards the border fence, and 12 more in Kibbutz Be’eri, after police and the army attacked a house containing captives.

An Israeli eyewitness says she asked the army if firing on the house with tank shells would kill the hostages and she was told: “No, we’re only taking down the walls!” She said she believed: “If all the hostages died, it was only from the shelling.”

Now some of you might have already known or suspected the above was the case, but what’s different here is how thorough the Al Jazeera investigation is. Given Israel’s reluctance to let the UN carry out an official investigation (because the UN is Hamas now), Al Jazeera’s effort could be the best we are going to get.

Novara Media spoke to the director of the documentary, Richard Sanders, who was clear his report was not an attempt at Hamas apologia. He acknowledged that Hamas killed over 800 civilians on October 7th and undoubtedly committed war crimes, but he also picked apart Israel’s justifications for the mass slaughter of Palestinians.

He explained it was difficult to pin down how many civilians were killed by Israeli forces because Israel farms out the collection of bodies to a voluntary organisation called ZAKA which is made up of untrained individuals with no forensic expertise.

No bodies were photographed in situ, and it was not noted where bodies were found or what state they were found in, making it impossible to develop a clear map of what took place. The confusion was such that ZAKA returned what they thought were Palestinian bodies, only to be told they were Israeli bodies.

One could be forgiven for thinking Israel took advantage of this confusion by making unevidenced claims that were initially difficult to disprove.

Journalists at the scene in the aftermath of October 7th noted the damage was so extensive it could not have been done by Hamas militants armed with RPGs - a claim that was backed up by security analyst Chris Cobb-Smith.

In other words, Apache helicopters and tanks must have been responsible for the destruction of most Israeli houses and could have left many people buried in the rubble. However, Richard Sanders clarified the number of civilians killed by Israelis would still have been a “small minority” of the overall death toll.

Sanders explained that two babies were killed on that day, one when a bullet was fired through the door of a safe room, and another during an emergency C-section after a mother was shot in her car. These were obviously horrible stories, but nothing like the claims of 40 beheaded babies or babies cooked in ovens. It takes an incredibly sick mind to make such stories up to justify genocide, doesn’t it?

It’s not unthinkable that isolated rapes took place on October 7th because sexual violence is something that often happens in violent conflicts. However, we must assume systematic raping was not used as a weapon of war because there simply isn’t the evidence for it.

Al Jazeera looked at seven hours of footage, including dash cams, body cams from dead Hamas fighters, and CCTV, and none of the footage shows sexual violence. Also, there is no forensic evidence of rape.

The strongest evidence Israel provided of a rape was an image of a woman with blood on her trousers. Israel claimed women were found with their lower clothing removed, but there is not a single image to support this claim. Israel claimed one woman was raped, but her family confirmed this wasn’t true because they’d received a text from her minutes before her death, and her husband who was with her (and subsequently died) was on the phone to his brother for 45 minutes after her death and did not mention rape.

Thousands of people survived the attack at the Re’im music festival, but only two people claimed to have witnessed rapes. One of them was cowering behind a bush with five other people who did not see the alleged rape. Another was a police witness who had reported seeing a Hamas fighter carrying three female heads - something no one else saw.

Even if the rape claims highlighted above were true, while that would be horrible, it would not be widespread systematic rape. Given Israel has been caught lying again and again, and the evidence for mass rapes is sorely lacking, we can only reasonably conclude the claim is untrue.

We know beyond doubt that key claims made by Israel to justify the destruction of Gaza are false, and we can assume from the evidence that many IDF soldiers valued the lives of Israeli hostages as much as they valued the lives of Palestinians. In other words, not at all. And yet our useless mainstream media has hardly bothered to inform us. If not for Al Jazeera and independent media outlets, the public would still be in the dark.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

