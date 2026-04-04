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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
2dEdited

The mainstream media has covered the possible loss or capture of a soldier way more than the entire school bombing (or the attack on the sports centre) on Day 1, where 160 schoolchildren were killed.

That single airstrike killed more children than Iran has killed people in the entire war so far.

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areti spiropoulos's avatar
areti spiropoulos
2d

Never interrupt your enemy when it is failing-flailing. To the tune of trillions.

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