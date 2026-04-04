It has been a rough week for American airpower with the loss of F-15 and A-10 aircrafts, as well as damage to an F-16 and two Black Hawk helicopters (let me know if I missed anything).

On Friday, the Iranians shot down another F-15E Strike Eagle with air defences that Pete Hegseth had insisted were completely destroyed. The gleeful Iranians broadcast images of the wreckage on TV and offered a bounty for the capture of the two missing pilots. One pilot was safely rescued by US special forces, but there is a scramble to find the missing pilot before Iran does.

Insufferable Americans are whining that they hope this doesn’t turn into a “hostage situation” because when American war criminals are captured, they are not prisoners of war, they are precious innocent babies… who just happen to blow up girls’ schools. Washington’s worst fear is that Tehran demands the release of the Epstein files in exchange for the precious baby’s safe release…

One question you might ask is why was the US using 1970s-era fighter jets to penetrate enemy airspace? Well, if rumours are to be believed, the crown jewel of the US airforce, the F-35 Lightning II, might actually be more visible to Iranian systems than the older F-15 in certain circumstances.

Whatever the truth, the F-35 is certainly detectable to Iran’s passive infra-red detectors that cannot be jammed by electronic warfare systems. Combine this with the F-35’s slower speed, lower manoeuvrability, lighter payloads, and higher maintenance costs, and it seems Americans might have wasted 31 years of development on redundant tech. The age of stealth might be over...

While I cannot confirm that all Iranian claims about the F-35 are true, the fact the US spent a trillion dollars developing stealth, only to not use it, suggests… well, it’s not much use! You need to understand, the US military industrial complex is not there to win wars, it’s there to print endless money through inflated budgets and development times. Paper tigers like the F-35 are why Americans don’t have healthcare…

No wonder the Iran war is not going according to plan. When US aircraft are not falling from the sky, they’re exploding on runways. The Trump administration is in such disarray that officials and generals are being fired left, right, and centre. The Iranians say the regime change operation is ahead of schedule and they hope to install a new US president in the coming weeks. Juan Guaido is keeping his fingers crossed.

Pete Hegseth, the guy who has been taking women and black people off promotion shortlists, is now demanding the resignation of every general who doesn’t agree with sending US troops into a suicide mission for the Greater Israel project.

The falling out started when Hegseth removed two women and two black people from a shortlist, despite them being qualified. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George did not appreciate this political interference. It seems Hegseth is doing a reverse DEI hire—denying roles to qualified women and minorities in favour of unqualified white men (past experience in the KKK preferable).

An incensed Hegseth ordered the retirement of Gen. George, along with two other senior army generals: Maj. Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. Earlier waves removed Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the navy’s top admiral, and others. Presumably, Hegseth is looking for some TV hosts or podcasters to replace them…

Hegseth has framed the moves as routine leadership transitions, insisting the president has the right to select commanders who align with his vision. It seems the president with no clothes wants people who are prepared to pander to his delusions. Even Trump loyalists like Pam Bondi, who humiliated herself, day in, day out, to cover for Trump, are being fired. Excuse me while I play the world’s smallest violin.

It’s going to be interesting to see what dirt emerges in the coming days, but I’m guessing the fired generals were growing uneasy about US casualties being much higher than reported, as well as Trump’s increasingly illegal orders. We’ve seen him switch to bombing bridges and power stations with his apparent goal of turning Iran into a failed state. I assume his generals weren’t keen on the idea of the Nuremberg trials 2.0.

Needless to say, firing your military chiefs during a war is not a sign that things are going well. What is Trump going to do now? Tell his quick replacements to launch a ground invasion without any serious preparation or clear goals? That would truly be a suicide mission, one that US soldiers might refuse to participate in. We’re already seeing record numbers of conscientious objectors…

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