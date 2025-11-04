Who can forget the shocking footage that emerged last year of Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian hostage at Sde Teiman concentration camp?

The victim was picked out of a row of blindfolded and handcuffed men and led to a corner where masked IDF soldiers used shields to block the view of two security cameras. However, one of the cameras captured just enough of the ensuing crime.

The victim was beaten and raped so severely that he required major surgery. The doctor who treated him said he “couldn’t believe an Israeli prison guard could do such a thing.”

In a normal country this would be a huge scandal, but in Israel, people took to the streets to protest the IDF’s right to rape. Two hundred Israelis, including three politicians, stormed Sde Teiman and demanded the suspected rapists be released. Many Israelis seemed ready to start a civil war over the right to rape. As a result, authorities backed down and the rapists appear to be evading justice.

Although the case is still before the military court, the rapists are not in prison nor facing any legal restrictions, and the main suspect is now a celebrity in Israel.

Four of the suspects held a press conference to protest their innocence and demand a dismissal of the trial. They wore ski masks to avoid identification and prosecution at the International Criminal Court. Nothing screams innocent like covering your face.

No one disputes that the rape took place, but Israel Katz calls it a “blood libel” because libel is when you tell the truth now. “Anyone who spreads blood libels against IDF troops is unfit to wear the army’s uniform,” Katz said.

In a normal society, anyone who exposed institutional rapes would be a hero, but in Israel, they are traitors. You will therefore be unsurprised to hear the Israeli lawyer who admitted leaking the footage has been fired and arrested. It makes you wonder how much similar footage has not been leaked. If the reports from survivors and witnesses are anything to go by, it’s quite a lot.

A report from the UN commission of inquiry found that thousands of Palestinians have been “subjected to widespread and systematic abuse, physical and psychological violence, and sexual and gender-based violence amounting to the war crime and crime against humanity of torture and the war crime of rape and other forms of sexual violence”.

Israel dismisses the report as “antisemitism”, but please do tell me more about those fabricated mass rapes on October 7.

Israel takes rape so seriously that it has now launched a criminal investigation into the leaks, meaning there is the very real prosect the whistle-blower could face prison, rather than the rapists.

The whistle-blower was the IDF’s top lawyer, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi. She was told by Israel Katz that she would not be allowed to return to her job so she was forced to resign. It would seem that in Israel no one has the authority to tell the truth, not even senior figures in the military.

In her resignation letter, Tomer-Yerushalmi wrote:

“Unfortunately, this basic understanding — that there are actions which must never be taken even against the vilest of detainees — no longer convinces everyone.”

Tomer-Yerushalmi explained she leaked the footage to counter claims in Israel that rape evidence had been fabricated. She wanted to show the world Israel does not cover up such crimes and is capable of investigating itself, but she has inadvertently proven the opposite.

The demonic Netanyahu made a televised speech in which he expressed his fury that exposing the rapes caused Israel “reputational damage”. He said it was the “the most severe propaganda attack” in Israel’s history.

It’s worth remembering Netanyahu is seizing control of social media algorithms to protect Israel from what he calls “fake news”. It turns out that when Zionists talk about “fake news”, they really mean “the truth”. I can sense your shock…

Eli Cohen, a member of the Israeli security cabinet, said Tomer-Yerushalmi “stabbed [the rapists] in the back”, adding:

“We are talking about treason. “To go against IDF soldiers, reserve duty soldiers, that left their homes in order to fight for all of us — to act against them, there is no other word to describe it.”

Now can you see how ridiculous it is when western leaders ask Israel to investigate its own war crimes? As far as Israel is concerned, its soldiers are above international law.

Every day, more horrific stories of IDF soldiers raping Palestinians emerge. In one instance, soldiers emptied a fire extinguisher inside a man’s rectum. In another, a man had his genitals electrocuted and he was savaged by dogs. In another, a man had his intestines ruptured. I could go into more graphic detail, but I shall spare you the full picture. Just know that children are not spared from this rape and torture…

Again, I must emphasise, the only issue in Israel is that you know about these rapes. They don’t want the perpetrators to be prosecuted or the victims to have justice. That’s what type of society we are dealing with.

Israel is currently voting to introduce the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, including children. It will not be introducing the death penalty for Israelis, in yet another example of Israeli apartheid at work.

Given an awful lot of Israel’s prisoners are civilians, such as doctors, who were kidnapped as bargaining chips, you can expect a large number of innocent people to be killed. But it’s Israel we’re talking about here. When is it not killing innocent people?

You would hope such a story would at least cause media outcry in the west, but our media is so depraved, it has been playing this down. The BBC can’t even say the word “rape” in its reporting. Even worse, an early version of one article went with the Israeli framing that the real scandal was not the “abuse”, it was the leak.

Given how far-reaching Israel’s propaganda efforts are, it’s a miracle evidence of this rape ever saw the light of day. It leaves you to wonder how much Palestinian suffering goes unreported and it highlights the dangers of the media blindly reporting Israel’s propaganda as fact. Anything Israel claims should automatically be assumed to be a lie.

