Israel has called on the UK to help it attack Iran, if Iran retaliates to Israel’s recent bombings of Iran. I think this is what “Israel has a right to defend itself” means. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz had the gall to say the UK should “join Israel not only in defence, but also in attacking significant targets in Iran”.

Apparently, it’s wrong for Iran to use proxies to attack Israel, but it’s totally fine for Israel to use proxies to attack Iran. How can anyone not see this for the Zionist supremacist bullshit it is? For people who say you shouldn’t suggest Zionists control the world, Zionists sure want to control the western world.

UK foreign secretary David Lammy said “no” to Katz’s World War III request and indicated we would not go further than shooting Iranian missiles out of the sky, like we did in April. It’s interesting that we never shoot Israeli missiles out of the sky when they’re aimed at Gaza.

“This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. The risk of the situation spiralling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region,” Lammy said as though this would all be Iran’s fault when Israel has recently bombed it twice. “All parties must engage seriously in negotiations on a ceasefire deal.”

“Only with diplomacy can we end the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence. Only with diplomacy can we deliver long-term peace and security for all.”

While this is a good message on one level, it overlooks that Israel’s allies could have stopped this genocide long ago, if we stopped sending Israel bombs. You don’t get to arm the murderer and then boast that you’ve persuaded him to stop killing people. You don’t deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for that shit. Oh god, they’re gonna give Lammy a Nobel Prize if he succeeds, aren’t they?

Lammy travelled to Israel yesterday with the stated goals of achieving a ceasefire and preventing regional war, but Israel welcomed him with the opposite intentions. Katz thanked Lammy for his support of Israel and I’m unclear whether that’s a hint he got his way. We will know soon enough, depending on Lammy’s response, whether Israel has kompromat on him. If the UK bombs Iran, it probably means Mossad has pee tapes or something. It’s scary to think how many people have died due to Israel’s bribery and blackmail. The future of the world might depend on whether our most influential politicians have fallen into a honey trap, but maybe it’s not as hopeless as it seems.

Joe Biden claims a ceasefire is closer than ever and White House ghoul John Kirby insisted: “from a military perspective, Israel has definitely achieved the vast majority of its objectives”. This is an interesting way of saying they have killed more hostages than they’ve rescued and helped Hamas recruit new fighters. We can only assume the real military objective was the destruction of Gaza, but you don’t need Sherlock Holmes to figure that one out.

While our politicians say they are optimistic of a ceasefire agreement, Israel has given every indication it’s not interested in peace. I’m guessing our government is not as optimistic as it says, given it’s looking at evacuating UK citizens out of Israel and Lebanon. Israelis are even talking of leaving their settler colony and returning to whatever country they were born in. I guess this is one of the perks of not being a native.

Israelis are terrified of getting the Gaza treatment, and given it will reportedly cost $700 million to clear the 42 million tons of rubble out of Gaza, who can blame them? Here’s an idea: Israeli settlers can leave their colony and homeless Palestinians can have their houses. What’s that I hear you say? It’s wrong to take the homes of people in another country? It’s a good job Israelis would never do something like that, isn’t it?

Well, actually, Israeli settlers are doing pogroms in the West Bank, prompting David Lammy and even Benjamin Netanyahu to condemn them. According to Associated Press, over 100 masked settlers fired guns and threw Molotov cocktails at homes and cars, killing and injuring civilians. But… but… Hamas… or something… I’m old enough to remember when such attacks warranted genocide in self-defence. Is that still the case or have we changed our minds now?

Settler violence is not exactly a rarity in the West Bank, so we need to start a conversation about why settlers are there in the first place. We need to start a process of not just peace but decolonisation because the two go hand in hand. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris, who wants you to shut up because she’s talking, has rejected an arms embargo on Israel. The US has agreed a $20 billion package right after sending Israel a record $3.6 billion. Israel only needs so many weapons and bombs because it keeps using them on Palestinians, but please shut up, the grownups are super-serious about peace.

Not content with running a mass rape factory, and assassinating baby twins because their mother was a doctor, the world’s most moral army has been using civilians as human shields, but you’re not allowed to get mad about this, you’re only allowed to get mad when Israel pretends Hamas is using human shields to justify bombing a school. You’re supposed to get mad at Hamas when Israel bombs a school, just so we’re clear.

A leading NGO called Breaking the Silence has explained the IDF’s practice of sending civilians into tunnels to clear out explosives and check for booby traps is so widespread, it can be considered a protocol. I just wanted to inform you of this, in case you were worried our government is siding with the bad guys.

The report into the human shields practice correlated with evidence gathered by Israeli newspaper Haaretz who confirmed that Israeli top brass were fully aware of the practice. Remember this the next time a US spokesperson encourages Israel to investigate its own crimes. The human shields protocol even has a name - shawish - and involves kidnapping young men off the streets and dressing them in military uniforms, tying their hands and feet, and making them wear a body camera before sending them into danger. If they’re lucky enough to survive, they are released so Israel can’t even pretend it’s using captured Hamas fighters, not that that would be okay. Israelis are reportedly using human shields because they were losing too many dogs to booby traps, which shows you how much they value Palestinian lives.

Palestinians must have lost their lives to this practice, but I’m not holding my breath about anyone being brought to justice. Some Israeli soldiers were uncomfortable with the practice and ended up in heated arguments with their superiors because they were asked to violate Israeli and international law.

Israel has such contempt for Palestinian life, it has even been using the West Bank to illegally dump nuclear waste, causing illnesses, cancers, and still births, according to a UN report. Israel barred Palestinian environmental inspectors and UN experts from accessing the sites which is totally what you would do if you had nothing to hide. Imagine our leaders just once saying Palestine has a right to defend itself from this evil.

We can probably flip a coin over whether Israel starts a regional war, and if it does, you can guarantee that whatever our politicians are saying now, they will be ready to escalate into World War III to protect their outpost in the Middle East. Is anyone sick of this shit yet?

The Pope certainly is. He is accusing Israel of terrorism: “I continue to receive very serious and painful news from Gaza. Unarmed civilians are subjected to bombings and shootings. A mother and her daughter were killed by Israeli snipers while going to the restroom. It is terrorism.”

If the Pope were a UK government minister, he would be sacked for these words. Does anyone seriously think our leaders are taking a more reasonable position than the Pope here?

