It’s almost impossible to keep up with the brutal massacres at the moment. They’re coming so frequently that no matter how many you report on, you will invariably miss some, but I shall do my best to keep you updated because the mainstream media sure as hell isn’t gonna bother…

I was going to write “this is horrific even by Israel’s standards” and then I realised I write that phrase quite a lot. It speaks volumes that Israel keeps finding new ways to shock and disgust, but this truly is shocking and disgusting.

Ambulances and fire trucks from the Red Crescent and civil defence teams had coordinated with the IDF, OCHA (a UN humanitarian agency), and the Red Cross several days ago. The IDF must have known there whereabouts, just like they did with the World Central Kitchen workers, and they killed them anyway.

Speaking of the WCK, it lost another one of its workers in Gaza who was distributing meals - six others were injured in the Israeli attack. Anyways, back to the civil defence teams (I told you it’s hard to keep up), they mysteriously disappeared in the Tel Al-Sultan area in Rafah, and now images have emerged showing the IDF encircling their vehicles.

We are hearing reports that all of the ambulances and fire trucks were destroyed and either 15 or 16 rescuers were executed and thrown into a mass grave near Israeli barracks.

Civil defences teams are accusing the IDF of deliberately killing their people and attempting to cover up the massacre by burying the vehicles. This kind of incident happens regularly enough that Palestinians have coined the term “ambulance graveyard”. Needless to say, you don’t erase ambulance crews and fire fighters unless your goal is genocide.

You could be forgiven for thinking the IDF is out of control, but this genocide is very much controlled from the top. An Israeli soldier has confessed to burning down buildings for no reason, and sending Palestinians into buildings to see if they’re booby-trapped. His commanding officer declined requests to stop doing such things because they’re army policy.

We are told that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are at risk of starvation, due to the blockade which has been upheld by an Israeli court. Palestinians are being forced to hunt for supplies and even eat pet food, due to the shortages in Gaza. If you’ve ever played one of the Fallout videogames, that’s real life for Palestinians, and there is no sign of it ending.

Israel’s Channel 14 website reports:

The High Court of Justice (HCJ) today (Thursday) unanimously rejected a petition for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip filed by human rights organizations, and accepted the respondents' position that the laws of belligerent occupation in international law do not apply to the State of Israel with regard to the Gaza Strip: "The terrorist organizations are working to assimilate into the civilian population and take over the humanitarian aid."

The High Court of Justice effectively declared that Israel is above international law so the blockade is apparently fine. Not only is food not getting into Gaza, but the Israeli military is deliberately targeting food distribution efforts and killing aid workers. It’s also killing ordinary Palestinians trying to find food.

Seven Palestinians were killed last night and 15 injured in an Israeli airstrike on a market place in Al-Mawasi. Over 40 people were killed in total last night in a series of attacks across Gaza.

No one can pretend that busy market places are legitimate military targets so this was clearly terrorism, and the human cost of Israel’s terrorism is devastating.

I read a horror story of a doctor who had to collect his four-year-old cousin from the hospital. He was the sole-surviving member of his family and was discharged, despite showing signs of internal injuries because the hospital was unable to treat him. The doctor is now desperately trying to find the necessary medications to save his cousin’s life.

I’ve seen another horrifying report from Dr Mark Perlmutter, the US doctor from the Nasser Hospital that Israel recently bombed. He spoke of a female IDF soldier covering a probe in pork blood and inserting it into his Muslim colleague’s rectum many times over a period of 11 months. He explained they crushed the orthopaedic surgeon’s fingers, which I can only assume was to prevent him from doing his work. They showed him a picture of his wife taken the day before and threatened to gang rape her in front of him, unless he admitted he is Hamas. They also threatened to keep breaking his fingers, and when he still wouldn’t say he is Hamas, they threatened to send a drone through his window to incinerate his children.

Dr Perlmutter explained that multiple healthcare workers have reported similar experiences and that, “Anyway that they [the IDF] could psychologically destroy a human being, they did in that prison”.

If Israel is prepared to go to such lengths to force a confession out of someone, ask yourself how many people in its captivity are really Hamas. Ask yourself how many whose apartment blocks they blew up were really Hamas. Ask yourself if the target of the Nasser Hospital bombing was really Hamas. Ask yourself if the murdered journalists were really Hamas. Because it looks like the Hamas label is Israel’s excuse to kill as many Palestinians as possible.

Footage has emerged that I understand shows the aftermath of the bombing of the Al-Shati mosque, west of Gaza city, during Dohr (the midday prayer). It appears this incident took place in July 2024, but it is now doing the rounds on social media (it is possible there was a later similar incident because there have been many attacks on the Al-Shati refugee camp, and either way, the evidence is worth documenting).

Dismembered bodies are everywhere and survivors squirm in pools of blood with missing limbs. Do not click on the below link unless you have a strong stomach.

There have been so many recent massacres that this article would be almost endless if I were to document them all, but the above horror scene captures what takes place at these massacres. The victims are not just numbers, they’re not just collateral damage in a “war”, they are the targets of a genocidal military. Their suffering and death is absolutely intentional.

