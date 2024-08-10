Israel was upset that Japan banned it from this year’s Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Memorial so it did what it always does when it wants to make itself feel better: it blew up a school. The horrific massacre killed over 100 civilians so naturally the US and UK governments are extremely mad… at Japan. It’s insensitive to ban Israel from a genocide memorial ceremony, just because it keeps blowing up schools.

If the higher estimates are correct, the Gaza genocide could be close to surpassing the combined death toll of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, so as you can see, Japan is being unreasonable here. Thankfully, our governments are boycotting the memorial ceremony because opposition to genocide makes them feel uncomfortable. Genocidaires must stand together.

The bombing of Al-Tabeen school came as Israel was discussing peace with Hamas and assassinating all the people it’s negotiating with. Al-Tabeen is the fifth school Israel has bombed this week, meaning it is more noteworthy when Israel goes a day without bombing a school. When news of Israel’s latest school massacre reached Downing Street, foreign secretary David Lammy immediately condemned Hamas and said it “must stop endangering civilians”.

Israel said it took measures to reduce civilian casualties, which is why it sent a 2,000lb bomb during prayer time and issued no warning to evacuate. Israel bombed the school because it wanted to deter Islamic Jihad from retaliating to the arrest of its leader. This would be like the UK arresting Martin McGuinness in the 90s and blowing up an Irish school to “deter” the IRA. The problem is using violence as a deterrent violates international law, meaning Israel needed an excuse. It therefore accused Hamas of using human shields by setting up a command centre inside the school. Israel blew up those human shields because what else would you do when civilians are in the way of your bombs? When IDF soldiers see a school or hospital, all they see is a target.

Even NBC admitted they could not verify the school was a Hamas command centre, but given Israel has a 100% record on lying about these things, I’m certain they’re telling the truth this time.

While western media pretends there is ambiguity over what took place, despite having clear footage, Al Jazeera reports it’s impossible to identify victims, and the melted remains of children are being taken away in plastic bags. If you’re wondering why the death toll in Gaza is horribly undercounted, this is why.

The western media still isn’t reporting on the Sde Teiman rape centre, so don’t expect them to report accurately on the school massacre. Most of our people don’t care anyway. Westerners are much more focused on inspecting the genitals of Olympic athletes because white women aren’t winning enough medals. We have real problems in our part of the world. Palestinians have no idea how much we suffer.

Palestinian families, who survived the initial bombing, were trapped inside the school building and perished in the flames before firefighters could rescue them. Attempts to put out the fires were hampered due to Israel cutting off the water supply. Some survivors were so badly disfigured, they’re unable to recognise themselves. Other survivors died on operating tables, due to lack of medical equipment, and just look at this story that’s so horrific, I can’t bring myself to type it out:

President Biden has responded to the latest school massacre by sending Israel a record $3.5 billion in military aid, but remember, Kamala Harris disapproves of Netanyahu when she’s not telling Palestinians to shut up.

The relatives of Israel’s victims are thrilled that any future arms shipments will be sent to Israel by a girl boss who disapproves of genocide. This is progress, folks.

