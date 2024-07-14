Israel has committed yet another atrocity on a refugee camp it designated a safe zone, killing many civilians and then rescuers in a follow-up attack, so naturally our leaders are mad at… Russia.

Let’s be honest, you could copy and paste this opening line and use it in an article pretty much every day and it would be just as relevant. We are living in the worst possible version of Groundhog Day, one where Israel decided it would be a great idea to blow up a tent city because… well, it’s Israel we’re talking about.

The casualty numbers at al-Mawasi refugee camp are so high, the partially intact Nasser hospital is unable to take any more injured and the likelihood is many saveable people will die from their wounds. One poor woman lost her entire family and wailed: "They're all gone, my whole family's gone… Where are my brothers? They're all gone, they're all gone! There's no one left. Our children are in pieces, they are in pieces!” How the hell do you deal with a trauma like that?

The latest massacre was so horrific, even BBC Verify didn’t bother trying to cover for Israel and basically said, “yeah, this really happened”. When the BBC is giving up on the Israeli government, you know they’ve really crossed a line. The massacre was so bad Sky News is actually naming Israel as the attacker.

Our media is still so very far from perfect though. Sky’s so-called journalists are looking increasingly stupid when they say “that’s what we’re hearing from the Hamas-run media office” as though there is the slightest doubt what they’re hearing is true. You literally have the footage of what took place! You can see people wheel-barrowing the injured and holding up the body parts of the dead! Where is the ambiguity?

Israel tried to justify its latest mass murder by saying Hamas had “cynically” set up a compound in the area. They actually condemned Hamas for making them do this, but guess what Israel? Even if that were true, which I’m guessing it’s not, you still didn’t have to bomb civilian tents! You could make the call that would not be a proportionate action! That’s a thing you can do!

Israel won’t even say if it managed to kill any Hamas fighters, and given this is a claim they always make, even when it’s bollocks, the fact they’re not making the claim this time speaks volumes. They know no one is backing them up, not even the BBC.

Israel tried to save face by pretending one of the October 7th masterminds was in the area, as though this would make blowing up a tent city understandable. Like we’re gonna say, “Okay, that’s fine, you bomb more tents next time you hear a rumour like that!”

It’s kind’a awkward that this happened right after Joe Biden decided to start sending Israel 500lb bombs again. I mean Biden said he’d suspended the arms shipment to protect civilians. That means civilians are supposed to be safe now, right? Did the senile man get confused, or was the decision made by one of his team members who smirk when they talk about the Lancet report of Israel potentially causing 186,000 deaths?

The attack on the refugee camp near Khan Younis has left at least 90 dead and injured 300, but those figures will be too low by the time you read this. Right after the attack, Israel bombed al-Shati refugee camp near Gaza, killing at least 17. I know it’s impossible to be shocked anymore, but you’d hope our leaders could pretend to be as mad as they are about a missile strike on a Ukrainian hospital.

Sir Keir Starmer is unable to explain why he thinks a Russian attack that killed two and might have been a misfired Ukrainian rocket is much worse than anything Israel does. The Labour leader won’t even commit to blocking arms sales to Israel. He won’t even publish the FCDO legal advice that he had previously told the Tories to publish, about whether Israel is committing war crimes. The moment he was in a position to do something, he changed his mind.

Let’s stop for a moment… The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office gave the last UK government legal advice and Alicia Kearns said it confirmed Israel was breaking international humanitarian law. The new prime minister is refusing to publish that legal advice, even though he previously said it should be published, and he has not halted arms sales to Israel. This means he is now as guilty as the Tories in enabling and covering up Israeli war crimes.

Starmer’s supporters can no longer use the excuse he is powerless to do anything, but it seems Mr Human Rights lawyer has forgot everything he knew about human rights. Half of Starmer’s cabinet is funded by the Israeli lobby, but don’t worry, that has nothing to do with this, and you’re racist if you think otherwise. It’s not that the cabinet don’t care about genocide… Well, they don’t, but they have other priorities, like giving the £3 billion needed to lift the two-child benefit cap to Ukraine instead.

Wes Streeting is focusing all of his effort into telling us the NHS will die without more privatisation and Rachel Reeves is refusing to say if England and Wales becoming the only countries in the world to privatise our water supply and ending up with sewage on our beaches was a terrible idea. All these people are interested in is starting more wars and handing more of our assets to private capital. The last thing they need to focus their energy on is ending one of the current wars.

If Starmer was as serious about human rights as his previous job title suggests, he would be ordering an inquiry into the actions of the last government, throwing his support behind the ICC and ICJ and letting due process take its course. He would be restoring funding to Unrwa and telling Israel in no uncertain terms, it has to stop blocking humanitarian aid.

Starmer has used the excuse that it’s not his place to establish if war crimes have taken place, even though he decided they have taken place in Ukraine. He also decided it’s his place to judge Hamas, so the only people he can’t judge are the Israeli government and military.

The thing is it’s absolutely Starmer’s job to judge because he must ensure he is not aiding and abetting war crimes by supplying weapons. It’s his job to loudly and clearly condemn any war crimes he identifies. If Starmer refuses to cast judgement, he is refusing to comply with international law.

But it’s not just international law Starmer is completely useless on because he has been silent on domestic abuses too. He loves telling us what a scary time this is for MPs when the public yell mean things like “Please don’t support genocide!” However, he is not so keen to talk about actual violence perpetrated against anyone who is pro-Palestinian.

A police officer just punched a peaceful protester in the face for waving a Palestinian flag and the Met later released the protester without charge. Is the officer going to be sacked and prosecuted for this? Are any politicians going to demand an end to this authoritarianism? It’s not just pro-Palestine protesters who are dealing with this crap. We have climate protesters facing prison when our prisons are so full that violent criminals are being released. It seems protesting is one of the worst crimes you can commit in the UK and our new government is giving no indication it wants to change course.

If you care about Palestinians, our police officers are just waiting for the excuse to punch you in the face and jail you. Isn’t that a lovely thought? Everywhere you look, people who want genocide to end are being treated like traitors and criminals. The UK is cracking down harder on those who oppose war crimes than on those who support them.

Police searched everyone at a Youth Demand meeting in a park in London and later arrested six people at Marble Arch, presumably because they are so evil they support an end to genocide and an end to the climate crisis. I’m surprised these monsters are not looking at life in prison.

While the police are doing their utmost to silence protesters, tech giants are doing their utmost to censor our online speech. Facebook is even cracking down on people using the word “Zionist” because Zionist organisations have been telling them to do this.

The best way to stop people highlighting your crimes is to minimise the language they can use to identify you, your ideology, and the crimes you commit. By pretending any criticism of you is an attack on all Jews, and therefore a hate crime, you make it much harder for people to speak out. It’s a clever trick, isn’t it?

Zionists think it’s a hate crime if you call them Zionists, even though they call themselves Zionists, but they are totally comfortable posting genocidal sentiments on social media:

Here’s me thinking their goal was to rescue the hostages…

One “non-profit organisation” (Mossad cut out) called CyberWell has been demanding social media censors any criticism of Israel, such as pointing out the lack of evidence for mass rapes on October 7th. They’ve been calling this atrocity denial equivalent to denying the holocaust.

If they get their way, all governments would have to do is make up a lie, or commit a false flag, and if anyone tried to challenge them, they could label it atrocity denial. You see how dangerous censorship is yet? Once you set the precedent that anything you don’t like can be labelled hate speech, anything the government doesn’t like can be labelled hate speech, including the truth. Censorship doesn’t just stop people talking, it stops us saving lives.

A world where the government gets no pushback is a world in which it feels no pressure and acts with impunity. We are getting closer to that world everyday and this is why standing up to the censorship industrial complex is a moral imperative.

Things are so out of hand, Microsoft is now closing down the email accounts of people for being Palestinian. This blocks them from Skype, and cuts them off from their friends, family and work contacts, as well as the apps which they’ve signed up for with their email accounts.

If you’re Palestinian, you’re just not allowed to exist as a human. You are as marginalised as it’s possible for a person to be, waiting to see if you will be among the 1 in 12 people in Gaza likely to be killed by this “war”. Someone tell the Zionist students who cry every time they hear “free Palestine”, this is what actual racism looks like. Social media doesn’t even want us to talk about the ideology driving this racism. Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to continue to be anti-Zionist because that is the correct moral position.

