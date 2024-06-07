Since a school was bombed by Israel in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, just over a day ago, killing 45 including 14 children, another school has been bombed by Israel in the Shati refugee camp, killing at least six.

Sadly, this kind of thing is nothing new. A decade ago Unrwa spokesman Chris Gunness broke down in tears reporting on a school that Israel had bombed in Gaza. I guess those kids were supposed to release the hostages too…

You don’t keep bombing schools unless it’s intentional and Israel is no longer pretending this crap is unintentional. Meanwhile, the media is playing things down by referring to Unrwa schools as “ex-schools” when they are, in fact, just schools. It’s a matter of time until they start referring to the victims as “ex-humans”.

Israel realised that faking evidence wasn’t working, it realised shrugging and saying “my bad” wasn’t working, so now it’s boasting about bombing schools. The IDF put out a propaganda video saying a Hamas compound was hidden in the school and they took out “terrorists”, rather than killing and injuring many of the hundreds of civilians taking refuge. All I can say is they must have magic bombs if they can discern who in a packed school is a baddie and who is innocent.

It’s not just the IDF who’ve stopped giving a crap about what anyone thinks, the US state department has stopped too. Matthew Miller is trying to take Antony Blinken’s title of biggest bastard in the US by arguing Israel has the right to strike civilians.

Without flinching, Miller said: “You have this site where Hamas are hiding inside a school, other militants are hiding inside the school. Those individuals are legitimate targets, but at the same time, they are embedded near civilians. Israel has a right to try and target those civilians…” Regardless of whether it was a Freudian slip or intentional, nobody with a soul could ever utter such words.

Israel is going to change how wars are conducted forever. Now every monstrous regime (primarily the US) is going to bomb schools and hospitals and pretend enemy fighters were hiding there. Suddenly everyone and everything is a legitimate military target. The IDF would happily carry out a Dunblane massacre and say their actions were compliant with international law, then threaten any judges who disagree.

The IDF are so proud of their cruelty, they’ve been taking journalists on tours of their torture sites for Israeli TV. However, they kindly agreed to close down the Sde Teiman concentration camp when the civilised world suggested they might be going too far. This kind of thing only goes down well with Israelis, which is why they decided to stop letting foreign journalists into Gaza and arrest anyone suspected of working for Al-Jazeera. The only democracy in the Middle East doesn’t do press freedom.

The Palestinian journalist who was attacked by Israeli teens and had his equipment stolen was arrested and detained for hours, but none of his attackers were arrested. Saif Al Qawasmi was beaten on camera for the world to see, but somehow his attackers were the victims. In the apartheid justice system, Palestinians are punished for the being the victims of crime and a press badge just means they have it coming. Not that it’s much better in the US…

Another western journalist has been fired for telling the truth about Israel, but do not dare suggest Zionists wield huge influence over the media. Briahna Joy Gray got the Katie Halper treatment for not pretending genocide is good actually. Briahna’s segments criticising Israel had been among the most popular on The Hill and this meant she had to go, just like TikTok had to go because of the popularity of the #FreePalestine hashtag.

Nexstar Media couldn’t even be bothered to spell Briahna’s name correctly in their dismissal letter, spelling it “Briana”. Honestly, why are journalists even working for these dreadful organisations? Briahna should come over to Substack, it’s where all the cool kids are at.

When Briahna posted about her sacking on social media, she was bombarded with racist abuse from Zionists. There seems to be a worrying correlation between Zionists and white supremacists, doesn’t there?

As god-awful as the media is, it could not ignore the UN report that Israel is beating, raping and electrocuting prisoners. This includes impaling their rectums with hot rods and tying them to electric chairs and leaving them continuously blindfolded. What kind of mind even thinks up this shit?

Sde Teiman concentration camp in the Negev desert is even worse than Guantanamo Bay. It’s basically the Ministry of Love. Thirty-six Palestinians have died at the facility and we’ve got more information about prisoners losing their limbs after being restrained. It turns out Israel was tie-wrapping their arms and legs together and leaving them like this for MONTHS until their limbs had to be amputated. This kind of cruelty can only come from the very worst psychos. Normal people just aren’t capable of this behaviour.

The civilised world is now seeing that we’re dealing with a lunatic ethnostate that cannot be reasoned with. This is why delegates from multiple countries walked out of a UN meeting when the Israeli representative spoke at the International Labour Conference. It seems no one likes colonisers apart from other colonisers.

Spain is now joining South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ, along with Belgium, Mexico, Nicaragua, Ireland, Colombia, Egypt, Libya, Chile, Maldives, Turkey and Palestine. Several other countries have welcomed the case without formally joining it, including the Organisation of Islamic Countries (a 57-member bloc), the Arab League (a 22-member bloc), Malaysia, Jordan, Bolivia, Namibia, Pakistan, and Brazil.

About half the countries in the world are now supporting the genocide case against Israel and many of the rest are too scared to say anything. Only the very worst countries are still defending Israel, so if your country is one of them, be ashamed of it. I know I’m ashamed of mine.

The UK only supports the “rules-based order” against countries it doesn’t like, which is why it recently filed evidence at the ICJ against Myanmar, but ignores the incontrovertible evidence against Israel, and refuses to publish the legal advice it has received. Israel has been dropping 21 bombs an hour so Hamas fired a few rockets into southern Israel and this was immediately condemned as state terrorism. It’s not state terrorism when Israel fires 1,000 times as many rockets into Gaza though. Israel has a right to target civilians. Matthew Miller said so.

