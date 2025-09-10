When news of the attack on the Family Boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla broke, Zionists were quick to insist, without evidence, the fire was caused by a cigarette. When that story was ridiculed, they changed their tune and insisted the fire was actually caused by a flare that was fired by a crew member. They released footage in an attempt to prove this was the case, only, as everyone pointed out, the footage showed no such thing.

Footage from another boat showed some kind of missile coming straight down and exploding on the vessel, close to the diesel generator. All I can say is if that was a flare, it was one hell of a flare!

A Twitter user then shared footage showing a quadcopter launching an apparently identical munition in southern Gaza. Here is a side by side comparison:

Miguel Duarte, one of the witnesses of the attack on the Family Boat, confirmed to DropSite News that the missile was indeed dropped from a drone.

“I saw a drone hovering about three or four metres above my head. I called a colleague who came to see it as well… it stood for a few seconds there and then dropped what was clearly a bomb of some kind.”

Now you could say that doesn’t prove it was Israel, but why did Zionists feel the need to lie not once but twice? We see the same pattern every time Israel launches an attack like this: it rushes out some BS story and calls everyone an antisemite and then the lies unravel.

In this case, it gets even worse because there has been a second attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, this time attacking a British vessel called the “Alma”. This boat was also docked in Tunisia and was carrying the one and only Tadgh Hickey.

This means in the space of two days, Israel has carried out attacks on Portugal and the UK. Not bad for the Only Democracy in the Middle East™.

Miraculously, there are no casualties on either vessel, but at this rate, it seems a matter of time. Let’s not forget, Israel also launched a drone attack on the Freedom Flotilla earlier this year, causing a fire aboard the Conscience vessel which was carrying the flag of Palau.

The Family Boat is carrying Greta Thunberg and you can imagine the international outcry if something were to happen to her, but Israel clearly does not care. It has given itself the right to bomb whoever it wants, whenever it wants, wherever it wants. Disturbing isn’t the word, but given Israel once bombed the USS Liberty, this is hardly a surprise.

We’ve reached the point of the genocide where Israel is carrying out terror attacks against its allies, including the UK, and our government has responded… by scrubbing away a Banksy mural to protect Israel.

The British government’s role in this genocide has gone beyond complicity, it has now reached the point of treason. Our ministers are siding with genocidal monsters who are attacking our own vessels in international waters and they really should be locked up.

