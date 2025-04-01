An Israeli airstrike has killed a journalist and his family. You could write this sentence on almost any day and it would be correct because this sort of thing happens so often, but on this occasion I’m talking about Mohammad Saleh Al-Bardawil, his wife, and their three children who were killed in Khan Younis on the third day of Eid al-Fitr.

Israel has been on a bombing rampage during Eid, killing dozens of Palestinians, which is about as sensitive as going on a bombing rampage during Easter and killing dozens of Christians.

What did these beautiful girls ever do to deserve to be murdered?

We know the killings of journalists are intentional because Israel keeps boasting about them. The ease at which Israel will not only eliminate journalists but even their children is disturbing in the extreme. The ease at which Zionists will gloat and smear the dead is even more disturbing. Just let this poor family mourn.

If one thing is as predictable as Israel murdering journalists, it’s Zionists accusing them of being members of Hamas to justify their murder.

This tweet tells us so much about the Zionist mindset. It tells us how journalists in Gaza are not perceived as journalists. It suggests anyone who speaks out against Israel not only deserves to be killed but to have their family killed too. The IDF has killed about 95% of the journalists in Gaza and we’re supposed to see all of them as terrorists.

I’m not sure how to explain this to someone who has no humanity, but even if everything in the above tweet was correct, you cannot kill unarmed people in their family homes, because they are non-combatants under international law. Same goes for radio presenters, same goes for content creators, same goes for anyone who is not holding a weapon. You can’t say “that journalist was putting out facts I want to keep secret, therefore I labelled him a terrorist and murdered him and his family”. You do that, you’re the terrorist.

Just look at this attempted gotcha: the murdered journalist was caught working for “humanitarian initiatives” in Gaza.

Zionists really do consider humanitarian initiatives in Gaza to be terrorism because anything that saves Palestinian lives is terrorism. This explains why the IDF kills so many aid workers, it explains why Israeli soldiers just lined lined up 15 Red Crescent workers and executed them one by one and flung them into a mass grave.

Another attempted gotcha was that Al-Bardawil once captioned a picture of a Hamas leader with the words “May God keep our men strong” and that his uncle once allegedly worked in Gaza’s political bureau before he was murdered by Israel.

Apparently, your dead uncle being a bureaucrat is enough to justify your murder, just like your father being a journalist is enough to justify your murder. Guilt by association results in the death sentence - that’s how the only democracy in the Middle East operates.

Zionists would have you believe their victims are always legitimate military targets, even when they are non-combatants. Are we therefore to assume that anyone who has ever praised Netanyahu, Biden or Starmer is a legitimate military target? Are we to assume anyone with a family member who has ever worked in the civil service is fair game? Or does it only work like that when we’re talking about Palestinians?

The stupidity of this mentality is that it can be extended to any of us - any human being in any conflict can be labelled a legitimate military target. By allowing Israel to violate international law and destroy the accept norms of warfare, we endanger not just Palestinians but everyone on earth, including ourselves.

Consider for a moment that I could be labelled a propagandist for speaking out against war crimes. Suddenly, not only could I be perceived as a legitimate military target but my children could too. Hell, even my extended family could, even if they know nothing about my opinions, or disagree with them - and I’m sure some do!

If war comes to our land and you have a family member who was once a civil servant or a neighbour who is a radio presenter or a friend who praised a politician the other side dislikes, guess what? The other side can say it is justified in blowing up your neighbourhood and killing everyone who lives there. I didn’t make these rules, Israel did. You see how fucking crazy this is yet?

Thank you for reading.

