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Dean's avatar
Dean
3dEdited

Yeah...we know...we've always known since October 8th 2023...

So now we know:

No mass rapes...

No baked babies...

No beheaded babies...

and now no mass murdered 1100...

So, what's israels justification for engaging in a Holocaust against the Palestinians again?

...please tell me it's more than them just being a nation of sick, genocidal psychopaths...

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
3d

Sadly not even a surprise.

At this point I have to assume that Netanyahu is trying to destroy Israel as much as Trump is trying to destroy the US, and probably for the same idiotic narcissistic reasons.

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