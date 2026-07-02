We have yet more proof that the Hannibal Directive was in effect on October 7 2023. Footage from an Israeli Police Command Centre shows Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and other senior officers meeting while the attacks were unfolding. The footage was recently aired on Israel’s Channel 12.

One senior officer discussed bombing the entire border and preventing vehicles returning to Gaza, even if they had captives inside. Key quote: “Strike Gaza. Break it all apart. Along with the soldiers who got abducted.” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was present and got angry when he realised they were being filmed, ordering the camera person to stop.

None of this will come as a shock to anyone who has been paying attention. The use of the Hannibal Directive was self-evident because the sheer destruction on October 7 could not have come from people armed with guns and RPGs. Huge numbers of homes and vehicles were torched by Israeli tanks and helicopters.

vehicles torched near southern Israeli town of Netivot

An Al Jazeera investigation showed that around 70 vehicles were hit by Israeli forces. It identified dozens of Israelis killed by their own side and pointed out the figure was likely to be higher. For example, they only knew about one home containing hostages being destroyed because two Israelis survived.

The investigation showed the Israelis were aware of the plans for October 7. Israeli spotters reported that the attack was happening, but no order was given to respond until many hours later.

An investigation by Ynet also confirmed that Israeli forces destroyed 70 vehicles, many containing hostages. The evidence came from extensive sources in the Israeli military and intelligence services. The journalists reported that the order was given to prevent their return to Gaza “at all costs”.

An investigation by Haaretz showed that the scale of destruction was very deliberate. Senior officers in the Gaza Division issued orders such as “Hannibal at Erez” and “not a single vehicle can return to Gaza,” directing attacks on vehicles suspected of carrying abductees.

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant later stated in a February 2025 Channel 12 interview that the directive (or equivalent tactical orders) was used “in various places” near Gaza.

It’s interesting that Israeli outlets are reporting on this, but the western media won’t touch the story with a barge poll. We have testimony from whistle blowers and eye witnesses, an admission from Yoav Gallant, and video evidence, but that’s still not enough. Even a report from the UN Commission of Inquiry was not enough.

The only mention of the Hannibal Directive in the UK I could find was a single Guardian article that was fairly restrained. Contrast this with the false claims of mass rapes and beheaded babies which were uncritically repeated again and again by western journalists and politicians. Ask yourself why they were angrier about 14 made up Israeli babies than the slaughter of tens of thousands of Palestinian children.

We were told that October 7 justified anything, even the genocide of the Palestinians. The reality is that Israel murdered many of its own people that day and used it as an excuse for more murder. When you consider that Netanyahu funnelled $1 billion to Hamas, everything suddenly looks very different.

Israel’s chief hostage negotiator stated that hostages held by Hamas “could have come back alive”, but that the Netanyahu government repeatedly rejected truce deals in pursuit of “the lie” of “total victory.” This is something the families of the victims have been saying for a long time.

The top and bottom is this: Israel was so concerned about being forced into negotiating the release of Palestinian prisoners that it would rather kill its own people than allow this.

Israel kidnaps and tortures doctors, journalists, women and children from Gaza. It currently has around 10,000 of them in its brutal prisons. It’s more important to Israel that it continues torturing Palestinians than securing the safety of its own people. That’s the kind of society we’re dealing with here. It makes a complete mockery of the overused line that “Israel has a right to defend itself”. Israel is not defending its own people, its sacrificing them for the Greater Israel Project.

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