Israel has been violating its four-day old ceasefire with Lebanon and Hezbollah, carrying out air attacks across southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone strike in the village of Rab el-Thalathine killed two people and injured another two. A drone strike in the town of Majdal Zoun injured three people, including a child, who were travelling in a car. Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Beisariya, injuring at least one person. This doesn’t sound much like a ceasefire, does it?

Israel even had the nerve to tell residents of 60 Lebanese villages not to return home, even though the point of the ceasefire was to enable residents of northern Israel to return home. Israel warned that anyone who returned to a Lebanese village would be putting themselves in danger. Given Israel has been wiping abandoned villages off the map, I think we can all guess why.

Driving civilians from their homes is ethnic cleansing, but the corporate media isn’t pointing this out because Israel can do whatever it wants. Literally. It turns out Israel has a “letter of guarantee” from the US, a secret deal which gives Israel ”permission” to violate the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. This agreement is, of course, in breach of international law because only Lebanon can give consent to bomb its territory.

Israeli media outlet Ynet described the side agreement as follows:

When asked, the US state department refused to confirm or deny the existence of this secret agreement, but it has been confirmed by Israel’s Channel 12 and Haaretz.

Netanyahu and Biden have decided Israel is not bound by the same rules as Lebanon, a principle which has been rejected by the Lebanese government. The side agreement violates the official ceasefire agreement as well as international law which says you can only strike another country in self-defence. Striking a country because you perceive an emerging threat is not self-defence, it’s aggression.

Israel has predictably given itself wriggle room with the wording of the official ceasefire agreement which applies a double-standard to Hezbollah. It says the group must cease any operations whereas Israel must cease offensive operations. This means Israel can say it’s acting in self-defence like it did when it levelled 80% of Gaza.

The side agreement goes further, stating Israel has the right to respond to threats beyond the southern region if Lebanon is unwilling or unable to thwart these threats. In other words, Israel can say we’re bombing northern Lebanon now because Lebanon refused to kill its own people. You can expect apartment buildings to be levelled in Beirut whenever Israel wants to dish out some collective punishment.

The term “threat” is not defined anywhere in the grubby side agreement, and when we’re talking about Israel, we’re talking about a country that deems journalists, charity workers, and people queuing at aid convoys a threat. As always, Israel can bomb whoever it wants whenever it wants and claim it was acting in self-defence. The US has basically told Israel it can do to Lebanon what it’s doing to Palestine where the world’s first defensive genocide is taking place. Some ceasefire.