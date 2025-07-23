The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worse than it’s ever been with a quarter of the population at IPC phase 5 - the highest level of malnutrition. Israel is both denying there is a famine and saying the famine is all the fault of the UN. What do you even say?

Instead of letting in the thousands of aid trucks at the border, Israel has decided the best course of action is to silence those who are in a position to report the facts, whether that be doctors, journalists, aid workers, or in this case, the World Health Organisation. If any other nation targeted the WHO there would be uproar, but it's Israel so we hear only murmurings of disapproval.

The IDF launched airstrikes and sent tanks to attack the staff residence and main warehouse of the World Health Organisation in Deir-al-Balah, central Gaza on 21st July. The staff residence was struck three times, causing extensive fires that endangered not just the WHO workers but their families. The main warehouse was destroyed and looted.

Women were forced to flee on foot with their children during active conflict while men were handcuffed and stripped naked at gunpoint. What is it with Israel and stripping people naked? Two staff members were detained along with their families and only one person remains in custody. In other words, Israel caused all of this terror and destruction to detain one suspect who may well turn out to be innocent. We can safely say this was not about the "suspect", can't we?

Since October 7th 2023, Israel has launched attacks against the following aid organisations:

World Central Kitchen

Medical Aid for Palestinians

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

International Rescue Committee

American Near East Refugee Aid Organisation

Project HOPE

World Health Organisation

Red Cross

It doesn't take a genius to figure out Israel is attempting to delegitimise another humanitarian organisation and punish its staff for reporting the truth.

The WHO is reporting a massive surge in hunger-related deaths as Israel denies the entry of food and aid into Gaza. They have warned that half a million people are at death's door. It's not just the starvation that's the problem, it's the unsanitary conditions leaving people at much greater risk of infection. A severely malnourished person just isn't in a position to fight infection.

The WHO has warned that Israel has only allowed in enough supplies to treat 500 cases of acute malnutrition - 1/1000th of what is urgently needed. It has called out the destruction of Gaza's hospitals, and the constant evacuation orders given to sick and injured people.

An insane 88% of the Gaza population are now under evacuation orders because they are within Israeli-militarised zones, begging the question of where the hell are they supposed to go? The sea? Actually, they're not even allowed to enter the sea or they will be killed!

The situation is so bad that even UN staff are fainting from hunger and Zionist newspapers like the Express are forced to call it out. They know that if the people of Gaza starve to death in huge numbers, the world won't forgive them for their pro-genocide propaganda.

The WHO has described the attack on its staff residence and main warehouse as part of "a pattern of systematic destruction of health facilities." It says its operations in Gaza have been compromised by the attack. The WHO has been carrying out important work such as evacuating seriously injured children for medical treatment, or as Israel calls it: "terrorism".

It seems Israel only has to apply the terrorist label to someone and then it has the right to resort to terrorism itself.

