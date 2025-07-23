Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marion Brockie's avatar
Marion Brockie
3h

Shame on Israel! It is a heartless monster. Hopefully, dissent from within will rise as our own leaders issue mealy mouthed statements with no concrete solutions to STOP THIS GENOCIDE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

How is this continuing?

Israel must be stopped. There is no low they won't stoop to. Genocide, starvation and killing anyone who wants to help or report should be unacceptable to our world leaders.

What is stopping them? Have they all been bought off? Or do they just all hold the same racist white supremacist world view that somehow makes all of this OK?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture