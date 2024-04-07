It’s cliché at this point to say Gaza is like those Dystopias that science-fiction warned you about, but with every new piece of information that emerges, that statement becomes ever more true. Gaza is not just a Dystopia, it’s the testing ground for every murder device the military industrial complex comes up with. If an arms manufacturer has a new way to kill people, they send it to Israel where it gets field-tested by blowing civilians to pieces. This way they can assure potential customers their weapon is effective.

If you want to know why our leaders are determined that arms sales to Israel continue, this is one of the reasons. I’ve repeatedly heard the argument it’s better to sell arms to Israel because that way we have leverage and can pressure them to behave better! Wouldn’t cutting off arms force Israel to behave better? People say the UK only sells a small amount of arms to Israel, but we actually supply parts for F-35s and drones - without those parts the IDF don’t have those weapons. We are an essential part of their supply chain.

As The Canary explains, Elbit Systems “manufacture the R902(W) wankel engine which powers Elbit’s Hermes 450 drone used to surveil and massacre people in Palestine.”

Elbit systems is advertising its new weapons as “battle-tested” when the battleground they’ve been tested on is Gaza. They’re telling the most depraved leaders on earth, their weapons can be used to slaughter civilians and subdue unruly populations. They are selling an authoritarian future of absolute control with AI-powered weapons systems that people will be helpless against. Innocents are being violently killed during product testing because there is money to be made and power to be consolidated.

An investigation from +972 Magazine revealed the IDF is using an artificial intelligence called Lavender (in addition to their Gospel AI) to generate “kill lists”. The decisions of the Lavender AI are rubber-stamped with a 20-second check from a human which amounts to little more than confirming the target is male.

You know how Israel keeps telling us they’ve killed 13,000 Hamas fighters since October 7th? It’s because they consider every dead male to be a Hamas fighter. Disturbingly, this is just accepted by most of our politicians and media as being reasonable. I want to know who made the decision that the lives of men have no value. Even the people who are upset by the deaths of women and children shrug when “fighting-age men” are killed. Like what the fuck? I thought you didn’t want Palestinian men to be fighters so why is your default to treat them like they are?

Only about 5% of Gaza’s adult male population are members of Hamas. Treating every man as though he is a terrorist because he is male and of “fighting age” is an aspect of this genocide we don’t talk enough about.

But somehow things get even more disturbing: Israel has an AI tracking system called “Where’s Daddy?” that waits until men have entered their homes and takes out not just them, but their entire families. This is another aspect of this “war” that is accepted as being somehow reasonable.

Even if the target genuinely is a Hamas fighter, it’s not okay to kill his entire family and potentially his neighbours. Certainly not when you’ve been tracking him and could have taken him out when he’s away from his home. Why is anyone accepting children are legitimate military targets because of the behaviour of their parents? This is the kind of reasoning that people who call themselves moderates seem comfortable with. When they talk about keeping the death toll “proportionate”, they consider such children to be proportionate kills, but here is where even they will get uneasy: Lavender sometimes marks minors for bombing, meaning children are not just collateral damage, they are intentional targets. This is why I and many others reject the idea of this “war” under any circumstances. There is no moral way to fight it and Israel isn’t interested in morality.

Check out this quote from an anonymous IDF source speaking to +972 Magazine:

“We were not interested in killing [Hamas] operatives only when they were in a military building or engaged in a military activity. On the contrary, the IDF bombed them in homes without hesitation, as a first option. It’s much easier to bomb a family’s home. The system is built to look for them in these situations.”

You know how Israel keeps telling us the kill ratio is 1:1, i.e., one civilian death for every Hamas fighter? Well, they decided Lavender is allowed to kill 15-20 civilians for every Hamas fighter and its calculations aren’t accurate, meaning that figure is often higher.

In other words, those estimates of a 90-95% civilian casualty rate in Gaza sound about right. Even worse, Lavender is permitted a kill ratio of 100:1 to take out a high-ranking Hamas official. How the hell is killing 100 civilians in order to achieve your goal anything other than terrorism?

A top Israeli official wrote a book entitled: “The Human-Machine Team: How to Create Synergy Between Human and Artificial Intelligence That Will Revolutionize Our World”. The book was about how to use AI to rapidly select military targets to avoid the “human bottleneck” that arises from manually selecting targets - that bottleneck being an effort to ensure you are selecting the correct targets and acting ethically.

Artificial intelligence could be used to revolutionise our world in the most incredible ways, eliminating conflict and poverty, but powerful people want to eliminate dissent and maintain authoritarian control. I hate to tell you that Gaza is only the start and we are entering a bleak era. Imagine the entire planet run like Gaza - that’s the post-World War III landscape that awaits survivors, unless we stand up to these lunatics.

Lavender has marked 37,000 targets since October 7th, and bear in mind 37,000 is larger than the number of Hamas fighters (estimated at 20-30,000) and the official death toll of 34,000. In other words, the civilian casualty rate is likely to be much higher than what we’ve been told. One of the reasons is that Israel was using unguided “dumb bombs” that indiscriminately kill because they are cheaper and Israel didn’t want to waste expensive bombs on “low value” targets. This means Israel was levelling entire neighbourhoods to take out a single Hamas fighter because it was cost-effective.

If you’re wondering how the level of destruction in Gaza could possibly be so high, it’s because Israel was also targeting empty buildings to cause as much damage as possible for “deterrence” purposes. There is no way our leaders would not have known this and yet they’ve continued arming Israel, ignoring the legal advice they’ve received. Our goal has to be not just to stop this genocide, but to ensure every one of these war criminals is prosecuted.

