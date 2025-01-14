“Ceasefire breakthrough!” we’re told, because Israel has suddenly found its conscience and realised the humanitarian situation in Gaza is intolerable. Yeah, right, more like IDF soldiers are refusing to fight because they’re too exhausted, and they have no schools left to bomb anyway…

In one report, the Telegraph stated that 200 Israeli soldiers refused to fight and demanded a ceasefire. Many other publications are reporting similar because, as many of us pointed out, this was always an unwinnable fight and Israel has barely put a dent in Hamas’ numbers (the group has reportedly gained 4,000 new recruits in recent months).

As many of us know, Hamas was never the real target here, civilians were, and there are now an awful lot of traumatised Palestinians who are angrier at Israel than they’ve ever been. Palestinians who will no doubt be referred to as “terrorists” if they even suggest standing up for their rights. The only positive here is that Israel has succeeded in uniting most of the world against it. No wonder so many Israelis are pissed off that this is coming to an end: they now have to explain their failures and their war crimes.

In a post on Twitter, Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir came right out and admitted that “Over the past year, through our political power, we [Israelis] have succeeded in preventing this deal from coming to fruition, time after time.” Ben-Gvir said he has asked his friend Bezazel Smotrich to stop the “terrible” deal and said that “If the deal goes through, we will resign from the government together.”

Predictably, many Israelis came out to the streets to protest against the looming ceasefire, presumably because they don’t think enough Palestinians have been killed. I’m unclear if this is the same mob who almost went to civil war for the right to rape Palestinians to death, but these people should, at the very least, spend the rest of their lives paying reparations, assuming we can’t put them behind bars…

Even as the ceasefire nears, Israel is still bombing tents, almost as though they’re trying to get in as much killing as they possibly can. In one incident, they blew up a beach café and nearby tents at Der El-Balah, and I don’t think they can use the excuse of tunnels when we’re talking about a beach, can they?

the scene after Israel bombed a beach café and some tents close by…

This doesn’t exactly sound like Israelis are finding their conscience, does it? But whatever the reason, it’s obviously good news that a ceasefire is finally in sight. Not that I’m optimistic Israel will stop the bombing. It’s likely their idea of a ceasefire resembles the one they agreed in Lebanon where they continued to launch about 20 bombs a day. We can only pray that they’ve finally run out of bombs, and that humanitarian aid can now get to where it’s most needed. It’s about time Palestinians were treated like human beings.

The fact Zionists were more concerned about the death of a dolphin than they were about the starving people who caught it, speaks volumes. Palestinians are worth less than a dolphin in the eyes of Zionists.

What this person said is wrong, in Islam you are allowed to eat anything when it’s a matter of life and death

Never forget Netanyahu derailed peace talk after peace talk because it was more important to him to destroy Hamas than get those hostages home. Remember when Zionists kept saying “free the hostages and this thing stops”? It was Netanyahu who was refusing to listen, not Hamas.

It remains to be seen how many Israeli prisoners of war Netanyahu killed during his bloody rampage, but given that released prisoners have indicated their biggest fear was not Hamas, but the IDF, you can bet it’s quite a few. Not that Israel will admit to this, of course. They will probably claim Hamas raped and executed the hostages without presenting evidence.

Israel is finally willing to accept a deal in which it withdraws its troops from Gaza as long as Hamas releases the hostages and accepts its demands, something that has been on the table since the beginning. The deal would entail Hamas releasing 34 hostages in three stages and Israel releasing hundreds of prisoners. Note I didn’t use the word “hostages” twice because it doesn’t count as hostage-taking when Israel kidnaps and tortures doctors and aid workers to be used as bargaining chips. By the way, Dr Hossam Abu Safiya is still in custody and we can only pray he is one of the ones to be released by Israel…

Israel has generously said it will allow Palestinians to return to the remains of northern Gaza where they never did find any underground mega-bases, despite destroying everything. It’s unclear if anywhere in northern Gaza is remotely inhabitable because there is no infrastructure left. Even getting aid in would prove difficult, but it’s understandable people would want to return to the remains of their homes and salvage their belongings.

All Netanyahu has accomplished is a 15-month massacre which was described in our recent report as the worst bombardment in human history, a bombardment in which around 80-90% of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. There is almost no prospect of most Palestinians rebuilding their lives in the near future. These people are going to be living in tents for a very long time because Israel has succeeded in its real goal of rendering most of Gaza uninhabitable. That in itself is an act of genocide, never mind the roughly 76,000 Palestinians it has directly murdered and perhaps 300,000 it has indirectly murdered. I do not envy the person whose job it is to count the dead. Given Israel has reportedly used vacuum bombs that can incinerate people, they will be doing well to find even a smear of DNA in many cases. We will probably never know the true death toll, and chillingly, Israel will act like those it vaporised never existed, like they were erased from history.

One thing I must mention (and I’m loath to point this out because I think we’re being played) is that ceasefire talks are being finalised the moment Trump becomes president. It’s entirely possible we could also see peace in Ukraine, and if so, the Democrats’ argument of being the lesser evil is dead forever.

It’s a matter of weeks since infuriated Democrats were screaming that Trump would be worse for Palestinians than Biden and that their president was powerless to stop Israel. Well, a report from Haaretz suggests that Trump basically forced Israel to agree to a deal, even interrupting the Sabbath for talks, the implication being he stood up to Netanyahu in a way that Biden never did.

I don’t for one second think Trump is a man of peace or principle, but it would be a smart move for him to put a stop to America’s conflicts - it would see his popularity rise, and that is the priority for Trump. I mean it isn’t hard for him to look better than Biden here…

A perfect analogy for Biden’s time in office would be the fires of California. Biden’s idea of “defence” meant spending all his resources setting another country on fire while failing to stop his own country from burning. This is the American idea of defence in a nutshell. Perhaps now that rich Americans have been the victims, they will open their eyes to the insanity of this mentality, but I’m not holding my breath.

President Biden has just made a speech in which he claimed to have made America and the world safer during his time in office, something absolutely no one believes. He has had perhaps the worst foreign policies of any US president in history and should be remembered as a monster.

Interestingly, now that he is leaving office, the liberal media is telling the truth about Biden, perhaps because he is gone so it doesn’t matter, perhaps because they want to stay on Trump’s good side, perhaps because now that peace is in sight, they know we are about to see the full extent of the horrors they’ve covered for, and they’re trying to absolve themselves of guilt.

Even MSNBC, who sacked Mehdi Hasan after he was criticised by Zionists for his Gaza coverage, are pretending to have found their conscience.

60 Minutes reported on how a former US diplomat was notifying the Biden administration of Israeli war crimes and was ignored. Imagine if we were seeing more of this type of reporting from the beginning, instead of the type of reporting where words like war crimes were never used and no one was sure who was killing Palestinians.

You know how everyone today says they were opposed to South African apartheid, but back then they called Mandela a terrorist? Well, now we’re seeing the media act like they were always opposed to Israeli apartheid and the genocide. Twenty years from now, they’re gonna act like they were courageously standing up to Biden and Netanyahu in the fight for Palestinian liberation. Don’t ever let them forget what they’ve done.

The war criminals should be hanging their heads in shame, but Biden is now acting like he is on the side of the Palestinian struggle. Genocide Joe said of the latest news: “The people of Gaza have lived through hell, and the Palestinians need peace. We are on the brink of reaching a ceasefire agreement.” I wonder why they have lived through hell, Joe. Could it be something to do with you supplying Israel’s bombs?

The people of Palestine have suffered unimaginable harm and our governments and media have played as big a role in that suffering as the IDF, but what is miraculous is that the Palestinian people are somehow not broken. Deeply traumatised? Yes. Damaged for the rest of their lives? You can guarantee it. But they are not broken.

Upon hearing the news of the impending ceasefire, Palestinian children were dancing with joy, eager to rebuild their lives and somehow find happiness in the kind of apocalypse you usually only see in Hollywood. The kind of apocalypse that was never supposed to be real. The kind of apocalypse caused by the heaviest bombardment in human history.

One thing we can say about Palestinians is that you can never break them. What they have gone through would have broken me a million times over, but we are talking about perhaps the most resilient people in human history, and they have to be resilient. Resilience is the only way they survive…

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee