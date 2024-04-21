The country that’s been promised another $26 billion in military aid is telling its sugar daddy to stay out of its politics.

AIPAC can stay involved in US politics and Israel can take money out of US politics and that’s fine, but whatever the US does, it must not interfere in Israeli politics because that would be wrong. Remember the outrage when Jeremy Corbyn said Zionists don’t understand irony? Well, it looks like he was right.

The US bill to fund Israel’s genocide passed through congress by 366-58, meaning a huge majority of Democrats voted for it, but remember, they’re the lesser of two evils. The US is now so democratic that congress also passed a bill to ban TikTok within a year because the #FreePalestine hashtag is 41 times more popular than #IStandWithIsrael. If the first amendment embarrasses Israel, I’m afraid the first amendment has to go.

The people who asked the US to ban TikTok because it turned gen Z into Hamas don’t appreciate it when foreign countries interfere in their politics.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said: “I would recommend to American political leaders not to intervene in Israeli politics, but leave it to the Israeli public and the body politic to take its own decision.”

In case you missed it, Chuck Schumer had called for new elections in Israel so Netanyahu could be replaced by someone slightly less insane. Clearly, Schumer hasn’t seen the knesset because “there are no innocents in Gaza” is about as moderate as Israeli politics gets.

Schumer’s speech was praised by Joe Biden, but the US president is inexplicably doing Netanyahu’s bidding, regardless of his criticism.

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists should understand the $100 million that AIPAC is spending this election cycle has nothing to do with the $26 billion the US has agreed to send Israel. This is not a 26,000% return on investment, okay?

The world’s biggest welfare queen is obviously not going to say no to $26 billion and it’s certainly not going to tell AIPAC to wind its neck in, but it thinks the US should fight Israel’s war against Iran.

Surprisingly, the US government has realised it would be incredibly stupid to start World War III. It looks like the $26 billion might have been a bribe to stop Israel escalating to nuclear armaggeddon. The US was getting cold feet about the Gaza genocide because the ICC is considering arrest warrants, but Netanyahu has warmed those feet right back up.

Bibi just keeps humiliating Biden, doesn’t he? Let’s not pretend he wouldn’t also run rings around Trump though. It must be so draining being one of the sane Americans watching your leaders pander to this mob, no matter who is in charge, when all you want is healthcare and bridges that don’t fall down.

Biden has lost the Muslim vote at a time when he really can’t afford to lose votes, but that’s the minimum he deserves. Consider that Biden won Michigan by 150,000 votes last time and Michigan has 300,000 Muslim voters. The people who bang on about the lesser of two evils should remind their man to be a lesser evil.

"Giving Netanyahu this blank check after all of the war crimes his government has committed would make our nation fully complicit in the Gaza genocide and likely mark a breaking point for what remains of Biden's relationship with American Muslims." The Council on American-Islamic Relations.

My only question is why hasn’t Genocide Joe lost the non-Muslim vote too? What gives? Why do so many people who agree that Israel’s actions are wrong, not see Biden’s support as a deal breaker? I don’t understand how anyone can acknowledge atrocities are taking place and vote for the guy who is supplying the bombs.

It took Biden a microsecond to stop funding UNRWA because the accusations Israel made up were “serious”, but genocide is the type of thing he can compromise on. It seems that if carpet-bombing Gaza is the cost of avoiding a world war, that’s the price he is willing for Palestinians to pay. Biden couldn’t just tell Israel no more welfare cheques, that would be extreme, and if you disagree, you are extreme.

I trust my attempt to scare you into silence is working, right? After all, this strategy always works, or at least it used to. Surprisingly, the Israeli government seems to have given up on the anti-Semitism smear, but don’t worry, they’ve got a new one.

The official Twitter account of Israel has declared that all pro-Palestinian protesters are “terrorists” now. Saying genocide is wrong is terrorism. Disagreeing with land grabbing is terrorism. Calling for peace is terrorism. Being a compassionate human being is terrorism. Hands up everyone who is guilty of this new form of terrorism?

Germany has a novel workaround to silence at least some of those peace-loving terrorists. Berlin police have banned protesters from making public speeches in anything but English or German. They banned every other language on earth to silence Arabic and Gaelic speakers. Let’s be honest, congress would do that in the US if they could. Israel would probably execute the protesters if they could. If those protesters were in Gaza, they would be drone-bombed by the morning. This is because everyone in Gaza has been upgraded from terrorist to Nazi.

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich was recorded stating everyone in Gaza is a Nazi, so something tells me this Rafah offensive that Biden has green-lit is not gonna be called off any time soon. But remember, those civilians will be blown up to save you from World War III. They were used as bartering chips. Does that make you feel better?

Drone activity above Rafah is increasing and those drones have been playing recordings of babies crying to lure civilians into the open and gun them down. The people who made up the lie about 40 beheaded babies just keep finding ways to get more and more depraved. Israel is even back to its hobby of blowing up aid trucks. The most recent one was a clearly marked truck from a Canadian charity that was destroyed due to fears it was transporting water to people who are dying of thirst. I can only assume providing humanitarian aid falls into the category of terrorism along with peaceful protest now. Or do the aid workers count as Nazis? Best ask the guy who is giving his allies $26 billion to kill them.

