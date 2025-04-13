Not long ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was turning over a new leaf, that it now has “masculine energy” and that means no more censorship. Apparently, men don’t do censorship, only women do…

Anyway, it turns out the new Meta (which is under the control of the manly Zuckerberg) is just as censorious as the old Meta (which was also under the control of the manly Zuckerberg). Only difference now is Zuckerberg is pandering to Trump rather than Biden (Trump being so committed to free speech that he’s getting rid of DEI books but keeping copies of Mein Kampf).

Meta says it runs free speech platforms, but the good people at Drop Site News have revealed Zuckerberg is not just pandering to Trump but Netanyahu. They have obtained data showing Meta has complied with 94% of censorship requests from the Israeli government (governments have direct channels to Meta to trigger content review).

First all of, why is a social media company accepting censorship requests from any government through special channels? And why is it keeping such requests secret? Surely, we should know the extent to which our speech is being controlled?

The data shows most governments keep their censorship requests to their own country (which is bad enough), but Israel has decided to censor the entire world, particularly the Middle East.

If we are subjected to worldwide censorship by a genocidal entity, we should at least be told this is happening. I don’t remember voting for Israeli politicians to control the information I see, do you? Should the Chinese government choose the content we do and don’t see? What about the Russian government? The Iranian government? Oh, you see how censorship is dangerous now? Good!

You will be unsurprised to hear that Israel has made far more censorship requests than any other country. This is because the most dangerous weapon Zionists face is the truth. Drop Site News describes “the largest censorship operation in modern history” and when you look at the figures, that’s almost certainly correct.

Meta widened the net for its AI to automatically remove pro-Palestinian posts. As someone who runs multiple Facebook pages/groups, I can confirm the manner in which posts are removed within seconds can be infuriating.

Predictably, the primary victims of Meta’s censorship are Arab countries, meaning the algorithm is not just authoritarian, it’s racist. Worryingly, the AI is trained based on prior decisions that are often wrong or overly harsh, meaning the racist patterns are reinforced.

An internal review showed Meta was often penalising users that had not violated their guidelines, but had upset Israel. Been getting too many likes for pointing out war crimes? You’re getting punished for that! Owen Jones just had his Instagram arbitrarily suspended and threatened with permanent deletion, and while the suspension was overturned, the ban likely came as a result of Zionist complaints.

Meta has removed over 90,000 posts since 7 October within 30 seconds of Israel making the request. In other words, no consideration was put into these decisions, the requests were just accepted. A whopping 38.8 million posts were acted upon in total, meaning they were either removed, suppressed, or the user was banned. As someone who used to do huge numbers on Facebook, I can confirm the suppression is real.

Meta’s justification in an internal memo was standing up to terrorism, but no similar concern was expressed about standing up to genocide. This is because Meta is packed with ex-Israeli military and intelligence figures. Its Integrity Initiative is run by former Israeli military official Guy Rosen who worked in the notorious Unit 8200 (the place that spies on Palestinians and blackmails them over things like their sexuality). Rosen is the founder of web analytics and VPN firm, Onavo. If you didn’t know, many VPN firms are run by Zionists, and far from keeping you safe, leave you much more vulnerable.

An investigation by the Grayzone has revealed that 100-plus Meta employees are ex-IDF. For example Meta’s head of AI, Shira Anderson, is an ex-IDF soldier who helps non-Israeli Jews join the IDF. She publicly denies a genocide is taking place and has lamented that Israel has been unable to do to the West Bank what it has done to Gaza.

A major concern is that Meta could be passing on user data to Unit 8200 which would put Palestinian lives in danger. It could theoretically help them build a kill list. I would say it probably is, given Unit 8200 has a history of infiltrating WhatsApp groups and marking every member for assassination, if just one user turned out to be a Hamas member.

You could argue we should all be boycotting Meta platforms. I would argue the opposite, that we have a duty to notify as many Meta users as possible about what their platforms are doing and demanding change, transparency and accountability. If we run away from these platforms, the Zionists win and get to run their propaganda arms unchallenged.

I’ve been criticised for using just about every social media platform for one reason or another. You’re still using Twitter? It’s got Elon. You’re still using Meta? It’s controlled by Zionists. You’re on Substack? It’s got Nazis (it doesn’t).

It may have escaped your attention, but we’re in an information war. Saying you won’t speak in a town square because you don’t like a speaker, or you won’t visit another because the government might be watching through CCTV, so instead, you’re speaking to a select group of people in a tiny backroom is an act of surrender.

The last thing the establishment wants is articulate voices critiquing imperialism or highlighting the horrors of Zionism or the unfairness of our neoliberal economic model. They want you to fall silent. Why would you give them what they want? Using social media platforms where your presence is not wanted is an act of defiance.

Some of us got involved in politics not because it’s a game, but because as naïve as this might sound, we want to fight back. We want to force change. We want to stop the holocaust of our time. We want to create a liveable world for our grandkids. Now you might mock and say we will never succeed, but we sure as hell should still try.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon.

