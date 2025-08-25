Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil selby Armstrong's avatar
Neil selby Armstrong
2d

Total boycott of Israel & no trading with the shite entity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Janice S. Countess's avatar
Janice S. Countess
2d

FUCK ISRAEL!!! The World HATES THEM & the USA is their “John”.

STUPID STUPID STUPID ZIONISTS!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture