Israel has bombed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, killing Reuters photojournalist Hussam Al-Masri, Al Jazeera cameraman Mohammad Salama, Independent Arabia and Associated Press journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa, and NBC journalist Moaz Abu Taha.

At least five other people were killed in the attack and dozens injured, including Reuters photographer Hatem Khalid.

An Israeli suicide drone struck the roof and upper-floor of the hospital where journalists were holding a live broadcast. To make matters worse, Israel launched a "double tap" where it waited for rescuers to arrive and bombed them too, reportedly targeting a packed reception area.

While no one is certain of the number of journalists killed in Gaza, Al Jazeera puts the figure at 274 and almost all estimates exceed 208. Amnesty International describes Gaza as the "deadliest place for journalists in the world". The reason for this is simple: Israel sees a press vest as a target.

At the time of writing, Israel has not bothered offering one of its lame excuses for killing journalists so I imagine it is busy faking something. Expect "evidence" to emerge within the coming days that these journalists were Hamas, just like all the other journalists Israel killed.

Just ask yourself which is more likely: that all of these news agencies keep mistakenly employing Hamas members, or that the country that has imposed a deliberate famine is trying to kill all the people who can report the truth?

Netanyahu recently announced that he was determined to seize control of social media algorithms to stop people reporting on the starvation in Gaza. Since then, I have noticed a sharp drop in the number of posts in my timeline relating to Gaza. This is strange because the IDF is invading Gaza City, meaning there should be plenty to report, but I'm seeing almost nothing.

Given that the population of Gaza City has been forced onto the beach, I can only assume that it is getting the Rafah treatment. This is exactly what the demonic Israel Katz said would happen just a few day ago.

“Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas’ murderers and rapists in Gaza—until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament. If they do not agree—Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Exactly as I promised—so it shall be.”

By the way, the western media is framing the below as an "evacuation".

Netanayahu absurdly tried to claim there is no hunger in Gaza and the starvation policies his government has admitted to are a hoax, but even western media outlets are reporting the manmade famine in Gaza is real. Social media is being censored by a war criminal to cover up his crimes.

council_estate_media A post shared by @council_estate_media

The Economist acknowledges that one in six children in Gaza are now severely malnourished.

council_estate_media A post shared by @council_estate_media

Domestic food production has collapsed because Israel keeps destroying the farmland. The Economist reports 98% of the farmland is damaged or innaccessible. Would anyone care to explain why anyone would destroy farmland and kill livestock unless their intent was genocide?

The above reads like the story of Amalek and we all know how that story ends. We also know that Netanyahu has invoked Amalek to motivate his troops to commit atrocities...

Now I would prefer to end this piece by informing you about the horrors that are currently taking place in Gaza City, but little information is reaching social media, thanks to the censorship, and the corporate media is missing in action. Still, I don't think it takes a genius to work out the situation is going to be horrific.

Just know that the good guys would have no need to murder journalists and censor the internet to stop you seeing the truth. Only war criminals trying to shield themselves from accountability would do that...

