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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
1d

Good analysis, thanks for all the work you are putting in to help us make some sense of what is happening in the face of the blizzard of lies, contradictions and misinformation coming from Trump.

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David Latin's avatar
David Latin
1d

Point is:

Even a blind man can see 🇮🇱 does NOT want peace, never wanted it since it was shoved into Palestine in 1948. Even assassinated their own PM who made some small concessions at Oslo!

Why are people constantly confusing 🇮🇱 with reason???

Their sole aim is a large Supremacist Apartheid State, how many times have they told us, even with maps?

Why is everyone pretending to be so STUPID?

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