Israel has announced plans to intercept the Freedom Flotilla and suggested that if Greta's vessel tries to deliver aid to Gaza it will come under attack. Given there is not a person in the world who believes the flotilla poses any military threat, this is an admission of a planned war crime.

I mean it's not like Greta is gonna pull out an assault rifle and go all Rambo, is it? Yet you would think otherwise, the way Israel is talking. In an interview with the Israeli media in Hebrew, an IDF representative gave the usual nonsense about Israel's mythological right to self-defence:

"We are prepared to defend the citizens of the state of Israel. ... We operate day and night to protect the maritime space and the borders of the state of Israel." The spokesman refused to discuss deployment methods, but said: "We will act accordingly" in what sounded very much like a threat.

Bearing in mind the Madleen would not be entering Israeli waters at any point, and Palestinians have a legal right to receive humanitarian aid, any interception would be illegal, but when did Israel ever give a shit about international law?

All you need to know is that Israel has a right to defend itself from baby food and medicine, and if that means killing the people delivering aid, so be it.

If you think Israel would never do such a thing, you must have missed that 70% of its victims in Gaza are women and children. You must have missed that it drone-strikes any Palestinian with a social media presence. You must have missed that Greta is exactly the type of person Israel would target.

Greta is everything that Israel hates. She is young, principled and popular. Unlike our cowardly rulers, she cannot be intimidated by threats because she is willing to risk her life to do the right thing. That means she also can't be bought.

If Israel can't bribe you or blackmail you, it can't stop you doing the right thing. Greta's popularity and courage make her a threat to the Zionists who are seeing their narrative collapse. Perhaps it's better for them to eliminate one Greta than to let her inspire many more.

Greta's ship, the Madleen, reached the Egyptian coast today and it is expected to reach Gaza later. There is every chance that by the time you read this article, you will know how events unfolded. If not, you can track the location of the Madleen here. At the time of writing, it is close to Alexandria.

The likelihood is that Israel will board the Madleen and arrest the crew, but there is definitely the potential for things to go horribly wrong. Israel has a history of killing the crew members of such vessels and getting away with it.

Israelis are currently in a tug of war between their desire to punish Greta and their desire to avoid a backlash. Given they've endured a 19-month backlash for a live-streamed genocide, they could easily calculate they can get away with a high-profile murder. If nothing else, it would send a message to other high-profile figures that you do not mess with Israel. It would be... terrorism.

And speaking of terrorism, we've just found out Israel is arming ISIS in Gaza, just like it did in Syria. All that stuff about Hamas being ISIS was a projection. ISIS always acts in Israel's interests because ISIS is Israel.

Israel is not denying the claim:

So now we've established Israel is a terrorist organisation, and we've established it would be prepared to kill a high-profile figure like Greta, let's move on to Israel's supporters because they are foaming at the mouths in anticipation. They want Greta to be killed. Just ask Lindsay Graham.

One Zionist podcaster, who I've never heard of, just called for Greta's boat to be hit by an Israeli missile, but then said people should be banned from joking about Israelis. Not sure if this is cognitive dissonance, or if Dave Portnoy is fully aware of his double standards and proud. Given he is a Zionist, I am assuming the latter.

While the media is pretending to suddenly be horrified by Israel's actions, it's worth noting that since Greta started advocating for Palestine, they have dropped her like a stone. It's not just New York mayoral candidates who are expected to fellate Zionists, it's climate activists too.

A study by MintPress News shows that coverage of Greta has fallen from hundreds of articles per year to just a handful. And while they are now forced to acknowledge her again, you can guarantee they are discussing whether to blame her, should Israel do the unthinkable.

I can picture it now: they will say something like they don't approve of what Israel did, but Greta left Israel in an impossible position: the impossible position being that it didn't want a small amount of aid reaching Gaza. Make no mistake, if Israel kills Greta, they will try to let Israel off the hook just like they always do. We are dealing with evil.

