Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Donnellon's avatar
Kevin Donnellon
19h

"Perhaps it's better for them to eliminate one Greta than to let her inspire many more." - that's what the insane Zionazis think, but I believe it would inspire many thousands more. But i sincerely hope even these animals come to their senses and not harm this courageous woman nor her brave companions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
19h

"We are prepared to defend the citizens of the state of Israel" ...🤡from aid, haha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture