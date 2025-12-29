For the past year or so, the US has heavily bombed Somalia, carrying out around 125 airstrikes while the world was watching Gaza. Even prior to 2025, the US was carrying out more attacks on Somalia than on Libya and Yemen combined, but over the last year, the rate of attacks dramatically increased.

Absurdly, the US claims these airstrikes have resulted in zero civilian casualties, but Amnesty International and other organisations have accused the US of reclassifying civilians as “combatants” and “terrorists” to justify such bombings.

The aim of the bombings was to establish the breakaway Republic of Somaliland which has just been formally recognised by Israel. It is not a coincidence that Israel is the first country in the world to offer formal recognition. Somaliland had indicated that it was prepared to accept Palestinian refugees as long as it received that recognition.

Now that Israel has formalised its recognition, you can expect Somaliland to become a dumping ground for the victims of ethnic cleansing. You can expect this to be dressed up as a “voluntary relocation” by Zionists. You can expect to be told Palestinians are being moved to the safety of a “democracy” where they can live free and peaceful lives, but nothing could be further from the truth.

The goal is permanent conflict to keep the Middle East weak and divided. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Here is the context the corporate media is going to leave out: Palestine is recognised by 157 real countries. Somaliland is recognised by one genocidal settler-colony. This image perfectly encapsulates the farcical situation:

By the way, apartheid Israel can’t be racist because it has that one black friend and it’s a Muslim one at that…

Predictably, Israel’s newfound love of black and Muslim people has not gone down well in black and Muslim countries.

The Somalian government has declared that Somaliland is an “integral, inseparable and inalienable part of Somalia”. Egypt, Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti held a meeting and “underscored their complete rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or erode the foundations of stability in the country”. The countries “reaffirmed their categorical rejection of any plans to displace the Palestinian people outside their land.”

The African Union, which represents 55 member states, issued a statement that “rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

It warns: “Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”

Human rights advocates in Somaliland warn that accepting forcibly displaced Palestinians could make them complicit in genocide. The people of Somaliland are strong supporters of the Palestinian cause and could turn against their leaders who are known to crack down brutally on dissent and slaughter protesters.

Somaliland is hugely divided and wracked with internal conflict. Its government laid siege to the city of Las Anod in 2023, displacing 200,000 of its own people, and now it wants to take forcibly displaced Palestinians?

Palestinians have made it loud and clear that they will not accept forced relocation to any place—they certainly aren’t going to accept being moved from one warzone to another.

It seems everyone is opposed to this relocation idea apart from the coloniser countries. Isn’t it interesting how we flip from supporting territorial integrity in places like Ukraine to supporting breakaway provinces in places like Somaliland or Taiwan and supporting the annexation of land around Israel? It’s almost like we are drenched in hypocrisy.

One fake country has created another fake country to dump the people it wants to remove from the only real country in the equation. Palestine does not get recognition, but the two fake countries—neither of which has existed for more than one human lifetime—do. The irony gets bigger when you realise both Palestine and Somaliland are former British colonies.

Kit Klarenberg breaks down how the UK has funded Somaliland’s independence efforts since 2017 in this article on his Global Delinquents Substack. He explains how leaked files show that “Somaliland’s entire state structure - including its government, military, judiciary, prisons, police, security and intelligence apparatus [are] managed, trained, and directed by London”. In other words, Somaliland is not just a creation of the US and Israel, it is a creation of the UK. If you’ve ever wondered why Keir Starmer won’t back away from this genocide, it’s because the UK is neck-deep in it.

As you can imagine, Somalians are furious with the West’s meddling in their affairs and protests have erupted in Mogadishu:

In order for Israel to have a dumping ground for Palestinians, Somalians had their country bombed back to the stone age and a chunk of it was annexed. It’s such a familiar picture, isn’t it?

Somalia pissed off the West by allowing Iranian ships to dock at its ports. China established its first overseas military base in neighbouring Djibouti. Suddenly, the West’s interest in the horn of Africa becomes clearer.

The Somaliland government has close ties with the Republican Party and conservative US thinktanks such as the Heritage Foundation. A report from the Heritage Foundation recommended recognition of Somaliland as a counterweight to growing Chinese influence in the region. Just know the Heritage Foundation is never involved in anything good.

The FT reports that one of the conditions for recognition of Somaliland was the establishment of a military base near the port of Berbera, just a stone’s throw from Yemen. Remember this when MSM dipshits pretend this is about independence or democracy or sovereignty or whatever bullshit term they are throwing around.

Expect Somaliland to become a military outpost from which Israel will attack Yemen, meaning neither the Palestinians nor the Somalians will know peace. All they will know is permanent war at arm’s length from Israel.

The Somali prime minister said he will not allow an Israeli military base in Somaliland, but whether he can stop it is another matter. He rightly told Netanyahu to focus on recognising Palestine and stop killing Palestinians, instead of moving the killing grounds of Gaza to his doorstep.

Last year, Israel succeeded in using Syrian airspace to attack Iran. While everyone was focused on the potential for an Iran war part two, perhaps Yemen was the target all along, or perhaps Israel will attack both. Other countries in the region must know that any of them could be next. Therefore, Israel could achieve the opposite of what it wants: it could unite the Middle East.

