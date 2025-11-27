Council Estate Media

Andrew Thomas
1d

The only quibbles I have with this are that, first, it is possible that Epstein was an Israeli intelligence agent in the IDF’s spy ring. Mossad isn’t the only one Israel has; second, where are all of the videos from everywhere he had guests? Have those disappeared without a trace or comment because they recorded rich and powerful persons playing board games while sipping iced tea? It is perfectly reasonable to assume there is all manner of compromat in those videos that might help to explain why these persons have bought into the ludicrous notion that criticism of the state of Israel is tantamount to a ringing endorsement of Nazi persecution of Jews.

Sean Griobhtha
1d

The Ongoing Cost of Proxy Wars

From Ukraine to Yemen, from Syria to Central America, from South America to Sudan, the machinery of proxy war grinds on.

The book’s detailed account of CIA operations in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua is not just history—it is a template for understanding today’s conflicts. The ethical hazards, the blurred lines of accountability, the human cost—these are not relics of the past, but urgent realities. And the accumulating strangling financial cost: “each single covert mission, like these, performed by Rangers, SEALS, Green Berets, Scouts, MEF, etc… costs from $1,000,000 minimum to several million; and on average since WW2 these missions occur at an average of 30 per month worldwide; and that many of them are part of on-going Operations costing billions in revolving credit; leading to a debt of $39,000,000,000,000+” —X Rubicon: Thanksgiving & Christmas 2 - Rebel Commander’s Convoy

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-a-gift-for-the-consciencewhy

