Obviously, we all know it’s a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent running a honeypot to blackmail our politicians, but weirdly, it turns out Epstein was behaving exactly like a Mossad agent. Personally, I can’t work out why that might be…

We now know that Epstein brokered deals for Israeli intelligence, such as “security agreements” with Côte d’Ivoire and Mongolia to turn them into mass surveillance states. The goal was to build a “cyber weapons empire” for Israel with the help of the Rothschild Group.

You would hope that similar could not possibly happen in the UK, but consider how the government is attacking civil liberties to protect Israel, how peaceful protesters are treated as terrorists, how we are losing the right to trial by jury, how we need ID to access websites, and how digital ID is coming, thanks to a push from Zionists such as Larry Ellison.

Obviously, Epstein is not behind any of this (unless he’s still alive somewhere), but that doesn’t mean the same dark forces are not at play. The intelligence agency behind a paedophile ring is still pulling the strings…

It seems not a day goes by when we are not learning more about Epstein’s connections to Israel. For example, the outstanding Drop Site News has revealed that Epstein worked with lawyer Alan Dershowitz back in the 2000s to attack academics John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt. The pair had co-authored a paper that was published by Harvard Kennedy School that was titled: “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy.”

As you all know, we are supposed to pretend the Israel lobby doesn’t exist, even while AIPAC hosts events, bragging about how it shapes US policy. However, Mearsheimer and Walt somehow got an academic paper published that breaks down exactly how the Israel lobby influences US policy towards the Middle East. Honestly, I’m surprised they weren’t jailed or suicided for this.

Drop Site News describes the paper as follows:

The paper, which ran in the London Review of Books and became the basis for a book published the following year, was an unflinching analysis of the impact of pro-Israel advocacy and lobbying groups on the U.S. political system, and the role of organizations like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in shaping U.S. foreign policy towards the Middle East.

While the paper was entirely factual, the details were largely ignored by the media, and Mearsheimer and Walt were smeared as antisemites for writing it. The Atlantic commissioned the piece then paid Mearsheimer and Walt a $10,000 “kill fee” when the publication backed out due to “sensitivity concerns”. Note how it’s always insensitive to tell the truth about Israel…

The Anti-Defamation League called the paper an “anti-Jewish screed”, which is interesting because when evidence emerges of other countries, such as Russia or China, meddling in western politics, no one is accused of racism. It’s almost like we have a massive double-standard…

The evidence has revealed that Epstein used his extensive social networks to push talking points, smearing Mearsheimer and Walt. That evidence comes in the form of a trove of emails obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets. The email cache has been authenticated by Bloomberg via cryptographic verification.

The emails show that Epstein was the recipient of drafts of an attack piece written by Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, titled: “Debunking the Newest - and Oldest - Jewish Conspiracy.” The email chain confirms that Epstein distributed the piece for Dershowitz. Yes, it looks like the Israel lobby conspired to… debunk the conspiracy theory of the Israel lobby. What do you even say?

Dershowitz’s ties to Epstein run much deeper than the attack piece, as he represented Epstein as a lawyer. In 2005, a 14-year-old girl reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted at Epstein’s mansion. Epstein hired a private investigator to look into the girl and sent information to Dershowitz to undermine her testimony.

In the correspondence, Epstein accused the girl of being sexually active and using drugs, and he attacked the character of her family members. Epstein later pleaded guilty to watered down charges and served 13 months in prison where he was bizarrely allowed out for 12 hours per day, six days per week.

Consider that a man, who later became a convicted sex offender, was conspiring to ruin the careers of two academics for being critical of Israel. In doing so, he inadvertently proved the claims of Mearsheimer and Walt to be correct.

Now consider how the powerful people, who line up to discredit figures like Mearsheimer and Walt, have been so determined to protect Epstein’s clients. Seems strange that they would choose that hill to die on, doesn’t it?

If you’ve ever wondered what Epstein was up to, I’m gonna use my psychic powers to suggest that his contacts in the media and political circles were so willing to push Zionist propaganda, precisely because most of them visited his rape mansions.

Of course, Epstein’s influence also came from his considerable wealth so let’s not discount the possibility of bribery. For example, Epstein was considered an influential figure at Harvard, despite holding no official role, because he donated $9 million over a ten-year period. Why should anyone have influence over a university, simply because they have deep pockets? Can you see how western governments and institutions can be so easily captured by foreign state actors?

Epstein had strong ties to Israeli politicians such as former prime minister Ehud Barak, which was proven through hacked emails released by Palestinian group Handela. Epstein met with CIA Director William Burns and Barack Obama’s top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler dozens of times. An Israeli spy lived for weeks in one of his mansions in Manhattan.

Epstein had dozens of meetings with Barak while he was serving as prime minister of Israel. Just imagine the media reaction if he had dozens of meetings with Putin and was attacking critics of Russia.

We are now being told the Epstein estate has been blocking FBI access to key Epstein files such as photos, videos, and unredacted correspondence. In an interview with Katherine Herridge, Kash Patel said: “The Epstein estate has not been willing to share information with the US government, even though we’ve requested them to do so.”

Pardon, what? Who the hell is behind this “Epstein estate” and how do they have the power to block a criminal investigation by the FBI? I think we all know the answer, but here is what Congressman Thomas Massie has to say on the matter:

“I think Israel is influencing the Epstein File release. Israeli intelligence and our own CIA was wrapped up with Epstein. So it will be embarrassing for our own intelligence agencies and Israel’s intelligence agencies for all that to come out.”

