RUK Advanced Systems Ltd is to close after being caught donating to a Westminster All-Party Parliamentary Group. The arms firm was exposed by Martin Williams, a journalist for Declassified UK, in this investigation.

RUK is a subsidiary of Rafael Defense Systems, a state-owned Israeli corporation that is controlled by Israel’s Ministry of Finance, which is led by the demonic Bezalel Smotrich.

Rafael is one of the companies that forms the backbone of the Israeli arms industry. It has developed key military technologies such as the L-Spike 4X drone and the Iron Beam laser system.

Rafael has a manufacturing plant in Newcastle Upon Tyne that has attracted protesters demanding its closure. Interestingly, RUK was registered as a “UK manufacturer” with products “made in UK”. However, it does not have a manufacturing facility in the UK and has failed to respond to inquiries on the matter.

If RUK was not used (or needed) for its official purpose, it leaves you to wonder why it was set up. Well, it turns out it primarily functioned as a sales, marketing, and lobbying entity for Rafael and had input on UK defence policy. Its input was essentially to advise the UK government to purchase Israeli weapons.

In an apparent breach of lobbying rules, RUK donated money to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Defence Technology. This APPG set up events to promote exclusive engagement between MPs and the arms industry. The fact it partnered with an Israel-owned company at a time when we are not supposed to be doing arms trade with Israel speaks volumes.

Declassified contacted RUK for comment and less than 12 hours later, its website was taken offline, and RUK’s name was removed from the APPG’s website. Documents were filed with Companies House on the same day, showing RUK had changed its corporate structure. It is now set to close after filing a “First Gazette” notice. RUK insists the closure is just a coincidence and is not in any way linked to Declassified’s investigation.

The rules state that APPGs must not “accept the services of a secretariat funded directly or indirectly by a foreign government”. If found guilty of breaking this rule, the APPG can be removed from the official APPG Register and be banned from using the official APPG title and emblem, or from reserving parliamentary facilities. In serious cases, MPs can be required to apologise and repay money, and they can be suspended or expelled from the House.

It is beyond me why this wouldn’t be a criminal matter. When I worked for a bank, we were told that if we accepted even small gifts, we could be imprisoned for six months and receive a £5,000 fine. The fact politicians get a slap on the wrist for what could amount to accepting money from a foreign government to influence defence policy is outrageous.

SNP Spokesperson for Scotland Tommy Shepherd said of RUK’s donation to the Defence Technology APPG: “This seems a crystal clear breach of the rules.” He called for the money to be repaid, and said if this does not happen, the office bearers should be suspended.

In July, the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner launched an investigation into the Defence Technology APPG which is ongoing. The PSC is looking into the following matters:

Due diligence of funding provided to an APPG secretariat

Allowing an APPG secretariat to hold APPG funds

Late registration of benefits received by the APPG

The Defence Technology APPG was disbanded in September with the parliamentary investigation underway. In a strange coincidence, RUK Advanced Systems Ltd is set to close soon. I shall leave you to draw your own conclusions…

