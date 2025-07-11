Israeli soldiers have been attaching grenade launchers to Chinese-made EVO drones and using them in Gaza, as confirmed by @972mag. This violates Chinese export rules which forbid the use of these drones for military purposes.

Israel has modified drones that are primarily designed for photography because it is cheaper and easier than using military-grade drones and no permission is needed from a strike command centre.

Soldiers have been dropping grenades on civilians to teach others "not to return" to areas of Gaza they want to depopulate. They operate the drones through a portable control system with a screen which they liken to playing a videogame. Imagine a Nintendo Switch, only instead of blowing up pixels on a screen, you're blowing up women and children. It's truly dystopian shit.

Making killing feel like a videogame is a technique that has been employed by the US for years to condition soldiers to kill without hesitation. If you see what you are doing as a game, your conscience is much less likely to make you hesitate.

Israeli soldiers who manually operate these drones on the ground have admitted to journalists they are being used to kill civilians. Almost all of those killed were unarmed and at a safe distance from the soldiers, meaning they were posing no threat. They were simply returning to their homes and were killed without any warning shots. Their corpses were left to be eaten by stray dogs.

Israel has been up to its old trick of killing civilians who enter no-go areas that are not declared as no-go areas. The boundaries of these no-go areas change regularly, meaning nowhere in Gaza is safe. If Palestinians unwittingly cross an imaginary line to return home or search for food, they are simply murdered. One of those who was murdered was a child riding a bike.

Israel plans to force the remaining Palestinians in Gaza into a concentration camp and assume anyone outside the concentration camp is Hamas and kill them. This means the whole of Gaza is about to become a no-go zone where IDF soldiers can kill civilians at will. You can imagine what these bastards will be like when they're unleashed.

One of the noteworthy aspects of this genocide is how it has radicalised the soft left and is now rattling even the pro-establishment centre-right. Even Alistair Campbell is calling it genocide.

When confronted with reality, the pro-establishment types have a choice to either follow their conscience or ignore it. The ones who follow their conscience are realising the "cranks" were right all along.

Former BBC and Sky News journalist Lewis Goodall posted on Twitter that he can't believe how little attention Israel's concentration camp plan is getting in the mainstream media. If Lewis was still at Sky or the BBC, he would probably not be making that point.

Goodall still works for LBC and he could find himself getting the Sangita Myska treatment if he's not careful, but even if he does, he should be fine. He has a podcast now and would likely get a substantial payoff if he were fired. This is why the rise of independent media has been so important - it stops journalists being silenced by their bosses.

While on the one hand, it would be easy to mock Goodall for his naivety, on the other hand, it's interesting to see how perspectives can change when people step outside of their bubble and confront reality.

If the Lewis Goodalls and Alistair Campbells of the world are coming over to the right side of the argument, it suggests the establishment is split on this issue. A divided establishment means we can finally win the argument. It's just a crying shame it has taken us so long.

It remains to be seen if Israel will push ahead with its plan to force Palestinians into a concentration camp and expel as many from Gaza as possible. Will the world finally stand up to Israel? Or will it allow Israel to see this genocide through to the end? I honestly don't know the answer.

