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Susan Mercurio's avatar
Susan Mercurio
2h

As soon as I heard about "Iranian sleeper cells," I thought that it would be a perfect set-up for false flag attacks by Mossad or the CIA.

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Gerri's avatar
Gerri
2h

Iran has maybe a hundred Synagogues in their country and a big population of Jews seems silly to go to other countries to attack them

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