Just as things start getting desperate for Israel, we are led to believe that Iran has done the one thing that might give Israel a chance of winning this war: launch attacks on Europe.

Overnight, a new terrorist organisation has cropped up called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI), which roughly translates to the “Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand”. The group has claimed responsibility for targeting Jewish institutions and communities in Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom in a series of attacks that Israel has spent months telling us were coming…

We are now told by security experts who knew nothing about this group until yesterday that the IRGC Quds Force is likely behind it (due to logo similarities). Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli have described HAYI as “a jihadi group tied to an Iranian proxy”. However, all might not be as it seems: linguistic errors in Arabic materials and inconsistencies in online accounts suggest this group was hastily cobbled together.

Some have suggested the logo and inscription appear to be AI-generated, which wouldn’t surprise me. Laughably, the word “Arabic” is misspelt on the inscription beneath the logo, which appears on the group’s branded material. The name of the group’s Arabic Telegram channel is misspelt in Arabic. Videos and text that the group have released are filled with Arabic grammatical and spelling errors, and non-native phrases—exactly what you would expect from someone who doesn’t speak the language.

Ask yourself why an Islamic terror group would make such basic Arabic linguistic errors. Does that not strike you as weird? Muslims take their language and faith so seriously that many learn the Qu’ran word for word, but they can’t spell Arabic on their logos? HAYI had no public footprint before 9 March 2026, but now we’re supposed to accept everything we’re told about them at face value—and be afraid of Iran.

Attacking Jewish groups across Europe offers Iran no strategic value, but it does offer Israel propaganda value. We are talking minor property damage and minimal casualties—the type of attacks that drive a narrative that Jews are under attack and westerners must come to their rescue. Why would Iran expend resources doing such a thing?

Let’s take a closer look at those attacks:

On 9 March, an IED caused minimal structural damage and no injuries outside a synagogue in Liège, Belgium.

On 13 March, an arson attack damaged a synagogue in Rotterdam, causing no injuries.

On March 14, an IED caused property damage at a Jewish school in Amsterdam, causing no injuries.

On 16 March, a blast caused minor property damage at a commercial centre in Amsterdam, but again no injuries.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m certainly glad these attacks are not hurting or killing anyone, but this doesn’t exactly fit the pattern of terrorism, does it?

We’ve just seen an attack on four Jewish ambulances in London and I think everyone’s first reaction was “Wait, we have Jewish ambulances in London?” Anyways, it turns out that funding for replacing two ambulances had been secured weeks before the attack through charitable trusts, and now the prime minister is saying he will replace all four. I’m unclear why we are paying for Jewish ambulances when the NHS has a shortage, but here we are…

As far as I know, the only damage, aside from the burnt ambulances, was a few shattered windows. Police are treating this as an antisemitic hate crime, and assessing the possible Iran link, but not the Israel link. It seems they want to push a narrative rather than assess all possibilities—and while you could argue I am doing the same, I would argue my hypothesis is a damn sight more plausible than theirs. Israel has a history of false flags and a motive to carry out more: it is losing this war and needs help.

If you want to know who is likely behind these attacks, just look at who is talking about them. The Iranians certainly aren’t—they haven’t said a word—but the Israelis won’t shut up! Attacks like this are designed to shape the public consciousness and you don’t achieve that through silence.

The Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli is pushing the narrative hard:

“The recent events in Europe are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing pattern of action: Terrorist networks affiliated with the Iranian axis are trying to expand their arena of operation into the cities and Jewish communities of Europe. The message must be clear – Jewish communities are not a legitimate target for threats, and the international community must act resolutely against any entity that attempts to export terrorism and antisemitism beyond the borders of the Middle East.”

It’s been exhausting watching our politicians condemn this recent “outbreak of antisemitism” and pander to Israel when we all know Israel is behind this group, just like it is behind Al Qaida and ISIS: two organisations that conveniently never attack Israel. We are told it’s antisemitic to accuse Israel (a country engaging in both genocide and an illegal war of aggression), but strangely it is not racist to accuse their victim Iran.

It’s important that we start calling out these false flags, otherwise they will only escalate. We have just seen a massive fire at a US oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas and we don’t know the facts yet, but I struggle to believe this was an accident, given the timing. Could this be the excuse they need for boots on the ground?

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