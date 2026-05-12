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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
2d

Yet, people continue to support the BBC. Stop watching, people. Remove your blinkers, boycott this disgraceful genocide corporation. Put them where they belong – in the rubbish bin.

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
2d

The systematic destruction of the health infrastructure, by bombing hospitals adn killing/displacing/kidnapping doctors is some of the best evidence that could be used in a court to prove genocidal intent (if laws exist, that is). It was done purely to kill as many people as possible and ensure that evidence, e.g. an accurate death toll, couldn't be recorded.

That's why this documentary terrifies the Israelis and their supporters.

And the BBC was more offended by showing these atrocities to the public than the atrocities themselves.

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