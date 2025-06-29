Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted's avatar
Ted
3h

Right on the money Ricky - very well put

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ted's avatar
Ted
3h

How ironic too that the daily mail should be championing Israeli rights after it's overt support for the Nazis. If this seems too incredible, see this link from the most unexpected of sources, The Times of Israel explaining quite how much the Daily Heil supported the Nazis: https://www.timesofisrael.com/how-britains-nazi-loving-press-baron-made-the-case-for-hitler/

What a crazy, fucked up world...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture