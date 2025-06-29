Are we allowed to say "death to the IDF" in the UK? Somerset police don't seem to think so.

Death to the IDF could mean many things. It could be metaphorical as in "I want to see the IDF come to an end", kind'a like saying "death to apartheid". It could be literal as in "I want to see the death of any soldier that harms civilians", kind'a like saying "they deserve the death penalty". Or it could be literal as in "I want to see every last IDF soldier dead because they're in a genocidal army".

Of course, Zionists have decided those words go even further than the last example: they have decided the Glastonbury chant means wishing death upon every Israeli. The Mail On Sunday even rewrote "death to the IDF" as "death to Israelis" on its front page, even though those words weren't said. This could easily be considered libellous.

If you have no idea what I'm banging on about, here is a quick summary: Sir Keir Starmer tried to get Kneecap banned from Glastonbury and when he failed, the BBC decided to cut Kneecap from its live feed because neutrality means agreeing to government censorship requests.

It seemed we were all safe from wrong think, but no one foresaw some guy called Bob Vylan stealing the show by getting the crowd to chant "Death, death to the IDF" live on air.

Hilariously, Bob Vylan also called out the BBC and now the establishment is in meltdown because they have lost control of the narrative. Anti-Zionism is cool, the youth know how badly we have been lied to about Israel, and no matter how much censorship comes next, no matter how many prosecutions we see, you aren't putting that toothpaste back in the tube.

Police have opened an investigation into Bob Vylan and while we don't know if they will press charges, the fact they are even considering it tells us so much about their biases. If they don't press charges, you can expect indignant politicians to change the law.

Just know they don't have enough prison cells to jail us all and their dreams of conscripting us to fight Iran are dead. Every time a politician speaks in defence of Israel, they simply alienate the youth more.

The establishment made Kneecap into superstars by trying to silence them and it could be about to do the same to Bob Vylan. Ironically, I hadn't heard of either act until politicians started getting their knickers in a twist.

Clearly, they have no clue about the Streisand effect and are being hilariously ill-advised. Instead of ignoring these acts and pretending to care about the genocide to dampen the flames, these geniuses want to use the full force of the law.

Without wanting to sound too much like an AI, this raises serious free speech concerns. I can say with a high degree of confidence we are allowed to say "Death to Hamas" and while you might say, "Well, of course, they are a proscribed organisation", the IDF is committing genocide.

I'm confident we can say "Death to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps" or "Death to the People's Liberation Army", but neither Iran nor China have lobbyists that are whiny bitches.

I'm not even sure saying "Death to the British army" would have attracted as much fury as "Death to the IDF", but then again, the establishment thought it was cool when our soldiers used Corbyn's head for target practice and they can't have it both ways. Not unless it comes to Israel.

What this boils down to is there is a special group of people who have an extra level of privilege that goes way beyond the rest of us. This explains why Zionists love woke identity politics, even though they represent the very opposite of what it is meant to stand for. Woke identity politics gives them the opportunity to play the victim.

What we are seeing is a perversion of woke identity politics, the idea that it is a hate crime to offend a genocidal army. Genocidal armies are a protected minority now. Well, only one genocidal army - the IDF.

What is particularly sickening is how the IDF is carrying out daily aid massacres and poisoning flour with oxycodone to make Palestinians terrified to eat, but we're expected to consider the feelings of the soldiers more than the feelings of their victims.

The Israeli press is publishing testimony from IDF soldiers that they received orders to gun down civilians in aid queues, even when there was no threat. And while we don't need the Israeli press to tell us this, it highlights the absurdity of calling people antisemites for discussing Israeli war crimes.

We are talking about the world's most immoral army. The world's most barbaric army. The world's most genocidal army. And our leaders prioritise the safety of this army over the safety of Palestinians. And while I don't wish death upon IDF soldiers, I very much wish for every Israeli war criminal to spend the rest of their life behind bars.

Any IDF soldier who loses their life while committing genocide deserves no sympathy whatsoever. And no one who wishes death upon them deserves any condemnation.

While Zionists might argue the words of Bob Vylan were hurtful or offensive, I would argue that pandering to a genocidal army is far more hurtful and offensive. It is not wrong to say death to any genocidal army and frankly, I'm sick of pandering to genocide supporters.

