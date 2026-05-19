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Peter Ryan's avatar
Peter Ryan
14h

Hands up who is surprised! The end of the US led empire cannot come too soon.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
14h

The damage done by colonising Americans and their offshoots around the world cannot be over-stated. Socialism can and does work when its allowed to flourish, without greed or outside interference sabotaging it. Lets hope Bolivia manages to free itself from US interference, along with the rest of us.

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