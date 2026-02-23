In recent days, more explosive Epstein revelations have emerged, including investment offers regarding key US intelligence buildings, dodgy deals in Africa involving powerful figures, such as the former prince Andrew, and a confidentiality agreement about Epstein’s “murder”, despite the official suicide ruling.

Let’s start with the suggestion that Epstein did not commit suicide. While I have leaned towards the idea that he was busted out, a federal prosecutor was discussing a “confidentiality agreement into the murder of Jeffrey Epstein”. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about this confidentiality agreement, other than its existence. The following email is all we have because no additional pages or context have been made public. Surely, we deserve clarity.

The email was sent by an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) from the Eastern District of New York (EDNY). The name is redacted, but the role indicates a federal prosecutor. The name of the recipient is redacted but indicates someone affiliated with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

The email suggests the possibility of murder was taken seriously, one year after Epstein’s death. When you tie this in with anomalies such as malfunctioning cameras and sleeping guards, the 4chan post apparently from prison guard Roberto Grijalva, the admission of a decoy body being used to fool the press, and the images of Epstein’s body missing a tattoo, you don’t need to wear a tinfoil hat to question the official narrative.

While I had leaned towards the “busted out” hypothesis on the basis that Epstein surely had a “dead man’s switch” and the body did not appear to be him, I’m open to the possibility they murdered him. Murder would tie up any loose ends, avoiding the risk of a living Epstein one day being discovered. Whatever the truth, I think the odds that Epstein committed suicide are low.

Epstein was supposed to be on suicide watch which involves being monitored around the clock in a cell with three glass walls, with bedding and gowns made from paper to prevent hanging. However, Epstein was taken off suicide watch and this was officially blamed on negligence and custody failures. Epstein reportedly seemed upbeat and confident about his future in the weeks before his death. This is not surprising, given how strong his ties to intelligence agencies were…

A stunning revelation is that Epstein was offered deals for properties linked to the Pentagon and FBI. The most startling was a 2016 pitch for Epstein to invest in the Pentagon Center complex, a pair of office buildings in Arlington, Virginia, which have been leased by the Department of Defence since 1993.

Documents describe the complex as a “mission-critical asset” with its space and infrastructure considered second only to the Pentagon. The proposal was for Epstein to become co-owner of the complex through a deal worth $116 million. Some reports suggest the full portfolio could have been worth $387 million. Such a deal would have made Epstein a landlord to the US government, granting him a worrying amount of influence over a key site for US national security.

It’s worth emphasising the offer was made to Epstein eight years after his conviction for sex offences against a minor and yet no red flags were raised. Now you might think this was a one-off from someone desperate to secure funding, only Epstein was offered a similar opportunity a year earlier.

In 2015, Epstein was asked to invest in a portfolio of federal properties that included US courthouses, and two FBI field offices in Virginia and Maryland. The deal required an equity investment of approximately $105 million, structured through entities in the Cayman Islands, meaning we can add tax avoidance to the mix.

As if all this wasn’t bad enough, we know Epstein was under FBI scrutiny for years and FBI documents describe him as a possible Mossad agent. This means that not only was the FBI willing to hand key intelligence buildings over to a convicted sex offender, but potentially to Israel.

All of the property offers involved David Stern, a German-born businessman who was one of Epstein’s closest associates post-conviction and once sat next to Queen Elizabeth. I’ll get to Stern’s ties to the royal family soon…

David Stern is the man sitting to the left of Queen Elizabeth

Stern was the person who forwarded the proposals to Epstein, describing the US buildings as “sexy assets”. Stern frequently referred to himself as “Epstein’s soldier” and used words such as “boss”, “general”, or “mentor” to refer to Epstein. He advised Epstein on how to evade disclosure on his conviction when applying for a Chinese visa, essentially telling him to commit fraud on an official form. He used the Yiddish slur “schwarzer” to refer to black people in the below email.

The Epstein files suggest Stern was involved with Epstein’s girls, including one email where he spoke of wanting “action” on Little St James. Stern suggested Epstein purchase EMI Records, using code that suggested the deal would be good for procuring women. Epstein expressed interest in the EMI idea and asked if help from Lord Mandelson would be needed.

You will be unsurprised to hear Prince Andrew was very much in this close-knit circle of perverts. Stern helped the former prince maintain contact with Epstein for years after his 2008 conviction. Stern passed on legal strategies to deal with Epstein’s victims, which included suggesting an attack on Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer.

Stern was keen to leverage Andrew’s position as trade envoy and spoke of using his “aura and access” for private investments. Worryingly, he joined Andrew on official trips to Asian countries. He was involved in Andrew’s Pitch@Palace initiative at Buckingham Palace and was director of the St George’s House Trust at Windsor Castle.

In 2010, Stern relayed an idea from then-Prince Andrew to Epstein, involving a contact with access to Nigerian oil. Hilariously, Stern described the idea as “fishy”, suggesting it was suspicious even by Epstein’s standards. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s names appear multiple times in files related to Epstein’s dealings in Africa.

We know that Epstein met with many African leaders and agreed a security deal between Côte d’Ivoire and Israel. He tried but failed to engineer a new financial system in Zimbabwe following its 2009 collapse. He attempted to access Congolese oil funds through Peter Mandelson. He met with leaders in Senegal, Mali and Gabon, hoping to “legitimise” capital flows with massive projects that exploited their resources.

Epstein positioned himself as a philanthropist in Africa after loaning his private jet to Bill Clinton for his AIDS awareness tour across Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been mentioned as a possible philanthropy cover in some of his Africa schemes.

Key figures in these schemes include: Nina Keita, niece of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara who helped broker agreements and procure women “under 25”, and Karim Wade, son of former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade, who helped arrange meetings with African presidents. Epstein funded lobbying for Wade’s 2016 pardon after an embezzlement conviction.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak was heavily involved in the Africa schemes, as was Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the former CEO of DP World who recently resigned in disgrace.

Suddenly, all the pieces are coming together, aren’t they? When you look at how Epstein had his tentacles in US intelligence and the British establishment, it’s not hard to understand why there has been such a reluctance to investigate. When the full truth comes out, it will likely bring the whole wretched system crashing down.

