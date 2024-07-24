It’s been what? Two days since President Biden decided not to stand for re-election, and we’ve been seeing politicians, who really should know better, saying nice things about him. This is not what should be happening! Either you highlight the man’s war crimes or you shut the hell up…

What, you don’t like the sound of that? Okay, how many of you so-called moderates would pay a touching tribute to Putin if he were to resign tomorrow? I see that’s precisely none of you. So why are critics of AIPAC’s genocide saying cuddly things about a war criminal who has a larger body count than the man you call the next Hitler?

To give one of many examples, the co-leader of the Green party tweeted what she no doubt felt were touching words, only to get owned on social media:

Thankfully, Carla Denyer reconsidered her words, following the reaction from her own supporters:

No one was accusing Carla of offering “unmitigated support” to Biden, they were accusing her of thanking a war criminal for his public service, which is exactly what she did. Her initial statement was dreadful, and the follow up was an improvement, but a much stronger statement would read something like this:

Owen’s words were bang on, but can you imagine the shit storm if a Labour or Tory MP said this?

The reason our politicians dare not speak so honestly is not that they’ve been bought by Israel (although many have), it’s that voting for the lesser evil leaves us with no one calling out evil. This means we inevitably end up with another leader who is a war criminal.

The UK’s latest “lesser evil” prime minister told us a few months ago that Israel is not an apartheid state. He even expelled members of his party for saying something that has since been confirmed by the world’s highest court. Right now, that “lesser evil” is suspending his MPs for voting to lift the two-child welfare cap, even though that policy was in the Labour manifesto. Lesser evil politics leaves you with only evil. There is a direct cause and effect, and if you are a lesser evil voter, you are the cause!

The responsibility to end this cycle lies with the public, most of who are still too brainwashed to grasp what is happening. We have a moral duty to end the brainwashing, and if we can’t fix our system at the ballot box, we should refuse to comply with the system. Workers can just down their tools.

The weirdest part of this whole farce is how everyone understands two evils are on the ticket at election time, but will support either evil the moment it starts its shenanigans abroad.

Who remembers when news networks who hated Trump decided he looked “presidential” the moment he murdered an Iranian general? Suddenly, they were whooping and cheering, but those same networks will tell you Trump provides an existential threat to democracy. Trump is the worst person ever until he murders for the empire and then he’s good again.

The media will describe foreign leaders how they describe Trump and use this to justify war, but when someone grazes Trump’s ear, they’re balling their eyes out and saying “violence is not the way”. Do you “lesser evil” voters not see how they’re playing you like a fiddle? They know you have an aversion to violence and authoritarianism so they’re channelling your emotions in their preferred direction. The fact you feel those emotions tricks you into thinking your moral compass is functioning, but if your moral compass only points north when someone wants it to, you have a problem. Morality requires consistency.

I assume the people who thought it was nice for Michelle Obama to hug George Bush jr wouldn’t feel the same if Jill Biden hugged Sergey Lavrov. Imagine if Laura Bush hugged Saddam Hussein! But it’s good to say cuddly things about the man who supplied the bombs for the worst atrocity of the 21st century? Some of you have a soft spot for our war criminals and it shows.

Our leaders have been arming and funding a country that has been found guilty of the crime of apartheid at the International Court of Justice and is currently on trial for genocide. War crimes don’t become less serious when our side does them, and being nice to war criminals does not make you a nice person.

No one would argue we should have hugged Bin Laden, but we should pay our respects when someone like Henry Kissinger goes to hell? Are you joking? How do you not see the absurdity here?

Mohammed bin Salman is treated as respectable for as long as he props up the petrodollar. Margaret Thatcher had a soft spot for General Pinochet because he exterminated opponents of western imperialism. Our leaders “care” about human rights when Venezuela wants to keep its oil, or the Houthis try to stop Israel’s genocide. We should have leaders who try to stop Israel’s genocide!

You might think it’s sensible to vote for the lesser evil, but every time you do, you are making an alternative impossible. The only reason we don’t have an alternative to evil, such as good, is because you are the problem!

If you are a lesser evil voter, I’m not saying you are a bad person, I’m simply asking you to be part of the solution. We can never stop our empire committing atrocities if you go gooey-eyed whenever someone hugs a politician you were previously programmed to hate. You were supposed to learn both sides need to be stopped. Instead you told yourself they’re all nice really, and your differences are “just politics” because this made you feel civilised. If a western-made bomb was dropped on your house, your illusions of civilisation would vanish in a ball of smoke…

