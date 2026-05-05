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Steve Pottinger's avatar
Steve Pottinger
1d

Thank you for articulating so clearly what I've been struggling to put into words myself. The current weaponisation of outrage for political ends is both brazen and appalling.

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Steve Swindells's avatar
Steve Swindells
1d

Spot on, yet again. Beautifully articulated and reasoned. Well said Ricky!

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