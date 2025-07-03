It sounds like one of those leftist fantasies that will never come to fruition, but this time it's actually real: two of the only politicians in the UK with a shred of integrity are forming a new political party. Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn will co-lead, with other independent MPs getting onboard, meaning the party will have several MPs from day one. This is a big deal.

Things are happening so fast, I'm unclear if the new party even has a name yet. I can't find any mention of one. Sultana announced her resignation from Labour in a Twitter post in which she called out the government's role in genocide and her suspension for voting against policies that impoverish children:

I am yet to find an announcement from Corbyn so if I've missed it, please let me know. He did strongly hint on Peston that the alliance of independents would become a new party so it seems inevitable.

The fact is Corbyn and Sultana are too good for the Zionist monstrosity that Labour has become. Nobody with an ounce of integrity should be associated with Labour and those who argued they had no alternative no longer have that excuse.

The timing for the new party is perfect with Rachel Reeves about to be sacked as chancellor and Sir Keir Starmer likely facing the boot in the near future. Labour is at an incredibly weak point after needlessly introducing policies that cause immeasurable harm with no real gain. Ideological madness from the people who claim they are not driven by ideology.

I had all but given up on party politics, but this blog will now be actively campaigning for the new party. I will understand if any reader is sceptical, but it might be our last chance. We have to overthrow this wretched establishment and I can't see how else we do this. It's now or never.

You might argue electoral politics is a dead end, and you might be right, but surely it is a good thing to have a party with several MPs who cannot be corrupted, who will speak up for the working class and against the war machine, who will do everything they can to stop this genocide. Everyone in the UK who gives a shit now has a party to get behind.

Expect a huge membership overnight as tens of thousand of the politically homeless find their new home. Expect the dirty tricks and the lawfare to start immediately because Corbyn scared the life out of the establishment in 2017 and they will try to stop him at all costs.

The new party will need to be ready for the dirty tricks and they will need to be resilient enough to stand up for members. I will be joining on day one, but if it descends into a Labour-type farce where people are expelled on the basis of vexatious complaints, I will be out. Something tells me Corbyn has learnt his lesson and as long as this party stays neoliberal-free, we should be okay.

Given Corbyn's reluctance to start a new party over the past few years, I would not be surprised if his role is symbolic and Sultana is the one running things. If I am correct, Corbyn's presence will still be important as he has the ability to attract crowds and inspire younger generations.

Sultana is everything we could want in a leader: she is fearless and full of integrity and will not crumble the way leftists like Rebecca Long-Bailey have done in the past. She has risked her career to do the right thing and you can count the MPs like her on one hand.

I'm unsure if any Labour MPs will be jumping ship because they will be reluctant to leave the Labour gravy train, but surely they must realise that train is more of a sinking ship. Labour is floundering in the polls and will likely lose several more points. After the next general election, it won't even be the main opposition, let alone the government.

To be honest, there are not many Labour MPs I would accept into the new party, maybe a Richard Burgon or a Clive Lewis or a John McDonnell. That's about it. Hopefully, trade unionists like Mick Lynch can get involved and the unions can shift their funding to the new party because why the fuck would they bother funding Labour? The new party can be what Labour is supposed to be.

It's weirdly poetic that Labour was started by a man named Keir and finished by a man named Keir. The utterly odious Starmer has destroyed his namesake's party and will be remembered as one of the most corrupt politicians we've ever had.

Our three biggest parties are now Reform A, Reform B, and Reform C, and we so desperately need an alternative. At last, we have one. Don't expect the new party to surge to the top of the polls overnight, these things take time, and many voters will feel so disillusioned that they think "what is the point?" There are millions like this and we can and will win them over. Now is the time for hope.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee