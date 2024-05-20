It’s hard to fathom how a US president can be responsible for a foreign policy that’s been so disastrous. The US has always been destructive and genocidal, but usually it succeeds at least on some level, even if the consequences of its actions are horrendous. However, US policy towards Gaza, Russia, China and Iran has led to humiliating strategic defeats and the shattering of America’s reputation. Biden has been an even bigger PR disaster than the woeful Trump or Bush jr and that takes some doing.

Not only does the US have a Zionist warmonger in charge who is more hawkish than the man who destroyed Iraq and Afghanistan, it has a president who is so riddled with dementia, he is just imagining things that never happened. We’re not talking about a little bit of confusion here, we’re getting an insight into Biden’s failing, hate-filled mind.

At Morehouse College, Biden made another deranged speech with those squinting, demonic eyes, and he told the type of horror story that could lead you to think he was Mossad’s script writer. Biden described how he “saw pictures of [Palestinians] tying a mother and daughter in a rope, pouring kerosene on them, burning them and watching as they died”.

I’m guessing it’s a matter of time until the White House admits no such pictures exist, just like it did with Biden’s beheaded babies claim. If such photos did exist, Israel would surely have been talking about them for the last seven months. It would have been gleefully showing them to every reporter and saying: “See, this is why we have to do genocide!” and those reporters would have said: “Yes, you are very sensible, this is indeed why you should do genocide!”

When does Israel ever miss an opportunity to justify genocide? It’s their national friggin’ sport.

Biden’s story could easily have come from the same playbook as Bush’s made up story about Iraqis taking babies from incubators, but I really don’t think this was a strategic lie. I suspect Biden and his team sit around a table and discuss possible propaganda lines, but Biden is so senile, he forgets what they did and not agree he would say. I’m guessing his handlers collectively facepalmed when this one came out of his mouth.

I could always be wrong, of course. I’ve no idea if Biden was going off script or reading this line from a teleprompter, and I honestly don’t know which would be worse. Perhaps it’s better to have a confused, demonic old man than one who is telling such lies as part of a plan.

Internet commentators have been making fun of the situation, posting fake Biden boasts about him being present at the moon landing and such, and I really get the sense that if you told Biden he was onboard Apollo 11, he would believe you.

Biden is trying to keep up with what his advisers are telling him, but his brain is too broken to process the propaganda. He steps off Air Force One looking as dazed and confused as someone who has just escaped from a retirement home. And his handlers think it would be a good idea to let this man participate in televised debates in June?

Hilariously, Trump has demanded Biden be drug tested before the debates, accusing him of being “higher than a kite”. The White House is refusing to disclose which medications Biden is currently taking to give the illusion his mental faculties are still just about intact.

In all seriousness, I think it would be a fantastic idea to drug test all politicians. Some US states demand people be drug tested in order to receive welfare so why not drug test these fuckers too? It would be a brilliant way of cleaning up congress by getting rid of all the hypocrites. Instead of arguing over the lesser of two evils, we could jail them all with the laws they only intended to use against black people. That would be real national security.

Biden’s foreign policies have left everyone in danger, alienating both the left and right and anyone who would rather not be vaporised by gamma rays. Only hard centrists still support him, but honestly, I’ve no idea why and neither do they. 77% of the US public think Biden is too old to lead, including 69% of Democrats, but his apologists pretend it’s ageist to oppose a dementia patient having control of the nuclear button.

Morehouse was Biden’s attempt to win back young voters so he softened his position on one or two things during his speech. How much of this was strategic and how much was down to his confusion is anyone’s guess. No one is clear where Biden stands, not even Biden, but he was awarded an honorary PhD for some reason. Given he didn’t seem like the brightest button pre-dementia, I can only assume this was to make him feel better about himself, which is nice.

Biden applauded as Deangelo Fletcher called for an immediate ceasefire, seemingly forgetting his administration has repeatedly vetoed an immediate ceasefire and he mistakenly authorised $700 million worth of tank munitions a few days ago and he sends weapons to Israel every 36 hours. Biden has also mistakenly agreed to send Israel many more arms shipments over the coming months. At least he called for a ceasefire though, that shows he wants peace.

Biden says he is working on a solution in the Middle East, just one that does not involve stopping arms shipments to Israel. One where Israel bombs Gaza and Palestinians don’t fight back. A solution where Palestinians are killed peacefully.

In an unexpected shift, Biden now says he supports “peaceful, non-violent protests” as his cops crack down on peaceful protests with violence. Biden has previously dismissed protesters as terrorists so his words seem about as sincere as Melania sending a Valentine’s card to her beloved husband.

Biden supporters insist the speech went ahead without disruption, but one protester raised a Palestinian flag and others turned their backs. Students walked out in disgust, but people sitting in the VIP booth chanted “four more years!” The people with a conscience might be mad at the president, but at least the VIPs are happy and that’s what matters.

Biden sensitively called the Gaza genocide a “humanitarian crisis” which is about as accurate as calling the holocaust an “unfortunate accident”. As much as I lay into Biden, there were moments when he almost said the right thing, and this is half a step in the right direction. It’s acknowledgement that the situation for Palestinians is impossible, an acknowledgement we did not have previously.

“What happens in Gaza, what rights do the Palestinian people have?” Biden asked.

The fact the man who was showing zero compromise is softening his words shows you his hand is being forced by disillusioned voters. It proves the people who decided genocide is not a red line should not have unconditionally supported the most senile of two evils. The worst thing you can do as a voter is not use your leverage to demand better. That’s exactly how we get into such a mess in the first place.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee