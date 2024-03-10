“We can’t have 30,000 more Palestinians dead,” Joe Biden said on MSNBC.

My question to Joe Biden is why? Why can’t we have another 30,000 more Palestinians dead? Is it because you acknowledge it’s wrong to kill 30,000 Palestinians? Or is it okay to kill the first 30,000 Palestinians but not a second 30,000 Palestinians. Why is it only wrong now?

If, in the unlikely event, you’ve somehow found your humanity and realised it’s wrong to kill 30,000 Palestinians, just wait until you hear what you’ve spent the last five months supporting, Mr Biden. You’re going to be so mad at yourself when you find out who supplied those bullets and bombs!

President Biden, who still hasn’t halted military support to Israel, said Netanyahu is “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” by not preventing more civilian deaths. In that case, the $4 billion of military aid the US gives Israel every year must be really hurting Israel, but do you know who it hurts even more? Palestinians.

It’s interesting that Biden is acknowledging the death figures provided by the “Hamas-run health ministry” after previously casting doubt on them. Does this mean we can finally stop saying “Hamas-run health ministry”? Does it mean we can tell the genocide deniers who question the figures to shut the fuck up?

President Biden, Israel’s favourite arms dealer, even had the gall to say of the death toll: “It’s contrary to what Israel stands for, and I think it’s a big mistake.”

Israel might have been killing Palestinians decades before Hamas was a thing, but mass killing is not what it stands for. Israel actually has the noble intention of peacefully expanding its “Jews-only” ethno-state on someone else’s land. This is why it’s selling newly stolen land to “Jews only” in the US and Canada. Just imagine how everyone would lose their shit if Hamas captured Israeli land and sold it to “Muslims only” in Iran. Gaza would be nuked faster than you could say “world’s most moral army”.

Biden said a ground invasion of Rafah is a “red line” for him, but if it was crossed, he would still not cut off military support for Israel, such as supplying the iron dome, so not much of a red line then…

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the US gave Palestinians an iron dome? After all, this is exactly what you would do if you wanted to preserve civilian lives on both sides. I’m guessing President Biden isn’t as keen on preserving the lives on one side as he pretends to be.

“I’m never going to leave Israel. The defence of Israel is still critical, so there’s no red line I’m going to cut off all weapons,” Biden said. I think this is called talking out of both sides of your mouth.

For some mysterious reason, the US is unable to get aid trucks into Gaza, so Biden has adopted the much better approach of airdrops. A recent airdrop crushed five people to death and injured ten more, but at least it got in less than a truck-load of food. A defective parachute was blamed for the accident no one seems to be taking responsibility for. If only there was a way of getting meals into a country that doesn’t involve parachutes…

The UN has argued land deliveries are more effective than airdrops, but the confessions extracted through torture confirm UNRWA is Hamas, so what do they know?

The Pentagon initially claimed the reports of people being crushed to death were false because the CIA is so classy, it accuses people of lying about horrific accidents before it has established the facts.

US Central Command later tweeted:

We are aware of reports of civilians killed as a result of humanitarian airdrops. We express sympathies to the families of those who were killed. Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops.

As far as I can tell, the other countries who’ve done airdrops are not taking responsibility either, but one country has the leverage to push for land deliveries and it’s not using that leverage because it prefers the approach that crushes people.

The current US humanitarian approach is “0.02% of the people we don’t manage to kill will get a free meal because we’re super-nice like that”. Only, the US doesn’t say it provides meals to Gazans, just “meal equivalents” whatever the hell a meal equivalent is. (I think I might have had those in primary school.)

Don’t worry though, Mr Biden is building a temporary port, situated conveniently close to offshore natural resources that he definitely doesn’t have his eyes on. The 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 1.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas off the Gaza coast never even factored into the equation, honest.

I’m guessing a military contractor is getting paid lots of money to build that temporary port, but it will be ready in a few weeks which is definitely faster than the zero time it would take to stop blocking the roads into Gaza. The US says it will get hundreds of aid trucks a day into Gaza this way, but that’s assuming Israel lets them in.

If you doubt the efficiency of this approach, consider Israel will be checking everything that comes into the port, just like they check aid trucks at crossing points. One can only assume they don’t trust the US any more than they trust UNRWA, and given they tortured UN workers until they extracted false confessions, the Americans coming into Gaza must be feeling nervous.

Anyone coming into Gaza these days has roughly a 50% chance of being bombed and a 50% chance of being waterboarded. The funny thing about waterboarding is everyone knows it doesn’t work because your victims will say anything you want them to say.

But that was the point, wasn’t it? Israel wasn’t interested in getting the truth out of UN workers. It was interested in torturing them until they went along with lies because it needed an excuse to starve Palestinians.

Israel has beaten, tortured and sexually assaulted Palestinian prisoners according to a UN report, but the people saying “it’s me too, unless you’re a Jew”, when you don’t believe the Hamas mass rape lies, are very quiet about what the IDF gets up to.

The UN confirmed that three rape allegations against Hamas were unfounded and the rest were unverified, but they confirmed Israel has taken 4,000 men, women and children hostage, including Alzheimer’s sufferers and cancer patients. The prisoners have been subjected to brutal and inhumane treatment from the world’s most moral army, such as:

dog attacks

prolonged use of stress positions

being urinated on

forced to act like animals

blindfolded and groped or kicked in the genitals

beaten with metal bars and gun butts

deprived of food, water, sleep and toilets

Prisoners have suffered broken bones and horrible injuries,, but Israel insists those injuries are all “Hamas-inspired propaganda”. The thing is, one side produces evidence to back up its claims and the other side screams “anti-Semite!” if you don’t automatically believe them. Also, the IDF invites camera crews into its prisons and boasts about its torture methods on Israeli TV, but we’re not supposed to talks about that…

The countries that suspended aid to UNRWA are restoring aid because our leaders noticed Israel was lying six weeks later than everyone else and they thought it was fine to leave children eating animal feed until they realised the obvious.

But let’s focus on the real tragedy of the last five months: the damage to the Balfour painting at Cambridge University.

In 1917, Lord Balfour pledged Britain’s support for the establishment "in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people", but Israel is totally not built on stolen land and the people who slashed the painting are monsters.

While people are crying about Balfour, they’re forgetting Israel has destroyed every museum in Gaza, including countless works of art and pieces of history, but the hypocrites never cry about that kind of thing, they cry about slaver statues and paintings of racist colonisers. It’s almost as though they like slavers and racist colonisers and don’t give a shit about art and history. It’s almost like the colonialist mindset and the Zionist mindset are one and the same.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee