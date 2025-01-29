Israel has shown it definitely doesn’t have genocidal intentions by stopping the operations of the one agency that can deliver the necessary aid to Gaza. It’s not like Israel was fighting an unwinnable fight and decided to kill Palestinians an easier way, is it? The people who bomb hospitals would never do something like that…

Okay, maybe they would…

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini has urged Israel to reconsider the UNRWA ban, pointing out it will have “huge consequences” for the people of Gaza, but that is the whole point. No one seriously believes Israel’s excuse of “security concerns”. Even if it had security concerns, how would they outweigh the Palestinians’ right to food and medicine?

As the French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said of UNRWA: “There is no credible alternative to its action to bring humanitarian aid and public services to the population in Gaza and the West Bank.” Israel is well aware the ban will wreak devastation on already desperate people, meaning it can only be explained as another act of genocide.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have walked along Gaza’s al-Rashid Street to return home, carrying their few possessions, having been forced to march up and down and across their country for 15 months, dodging bullets as they went. Many of those walking were small children, or elderly, frail or disabled, but they had no choice but to travel by foot. Israel would not allow them to use vehicles. What gives Israel the fucking right?

More than 370,000 Palestinians have returned to their homes in northern Gaza, but its unclear if any of them found more than a pile of rubble. The devastation is so bad that many are unsure if they’ve returned to the correct area because it’s unrecognisable. Only a few hundred tents have been sent to northern Gaza, meaning most people will be sheltering among the rubble or staying in the open, braving the elements. Most were forced to leave their makeshift tents behind because they were unable to carry them.

One Palestinian told Al Jazeera: “Although our homes have been flattened, we will hold our ground. We will stay put, even in a tent on the ruins.” While this sentiment is understandable, there are serious concerns about the impact the rubble, and the conditions in general, could have on their health. Another issue is lack of clean drinking water. Experts have warned from the beginning that the real death toll will come after the conflict, and given the conditions and lack of aid, the death toll (which is currently unknown) could plausibly double.

Gaza is lacking 60% of the medicines it needs and 80% of the medical supplies, meaning that if you have a life threatening condition, it’s a lottery whether you get proper treatment. It has been confirmed that Israel has destroyed more than 95% of what was Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa. Remember when we were debating whether Israel would ever dream of bombing a hospital and the media pretended it was Hamas until the evidence became undeniable? Well, no one is denying it now…

Miraculously, Al Shifa is still providing partial services, having successfully rehabilitated 5% of its buildings. It has also repaired and reopened an old dilapidated building to serve as a reception area. Just think how heroic those staff are who continue to work, knowing Israel could bomb the remaining 5% of buildings at any moment out of pure spite.

The IDF is so out of control it shot an Israeli contractor in the West Bank, despite him being unarmed and dressed in plain clothes, according to Haaretz. They don’t seem to understand the word “despite” needs to be replaced with “because”. Yaakov Avitan was killed as he approached the Israeli military, even though he was doing engineering work for them. The IDF is so trigger-happy it can’t even resist killing the people it hires now.

A journalist called Nagham al-Zayt sustained shrapnel wounds in Tulkarem refugee camp where the IDF is carrying out yet another military operation. Just because Israel has agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, doesn’t mean it won’t target refugees in the West Bank. I mean what would Israel do with itself if it wasn’t terrorising Palestinians?

You might have thought there was hope for calm after Trump pressured Israel into a ceasefire, but this move was not born from concern for Palestinians. The US has rescinded sanctions on violent Israeli settlers and land-stealing organisations, essentially giving them the green light to return to violence and land theft - Israel’s two favourite hobbies. The likelihood is they’re eyeing up real estate in Gaza as I type.

My guess is the strategy is to make life so unbearable for Palestinians, they will agree to leave Gaza, but that’s never gonna happen. Palestinians are too resilient to let their homeland be turned into holiday resorts and theme parks for psychos, and Israel’s neighbours wouldn’t comply anyway.

Trump’s idea of a “ceasefire” was to switch from mass slaughter to ethnic cleansing, but Jordan and Egypt told him to get lost when he suggested transferring the Palestinian population to their countries. They called this a “red line” because not only would such a move be illegal, it would present a huge security risk. The moment those countries accepted Palestinians, Israel would start bombing them and the Greater Israel project would pick up steam. If you didn’t know, Zionists don’t just have eyes on Gaza, they want to take over the region because it was promised to them in an old book.

