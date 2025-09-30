Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
8h

This is a great article. The Labour party agree that it is a Genocide, but the Labour leader cannot agree this because he is committing the Genocide. What an upside-down world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
8hEdited

Good one, now arrest kid starver and his crew of misfits for terrorism and for their complicity in Genocide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture