Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma's avatar
Emma
5h

I didn't hold back my tears, I woke up this morning and cried with pure joy.

This is monumental, imagine, a commoner in the house of commons!

I found it funny Matt Badloss is trending 😋

I bet you loved writing this piece.

Hope won over hate today

Reply
Share
Lindy Newns's avatar
Lindy Newns
5h

At Last! I can be proud to be British. Even prouder to be a Manc. This is wonderful news.

Reply
Share
3 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture