One of the most despicable spectacles of recent months has been high-profile individuals such as Bill Ackman denying the starvation in Gaza as children turn into skeletons. The argument seesaws between "there is no evidence of starvation" to "okay, there is starvation, but Hamas is stealing all the food" with occasional confessions such as "no other country would be expected to feed its enemy".

While the arguments in defence of Israel are self-evidently bullshit, we now have proof that the starvation in Gaza is an Israeli strategy to break Hamas. This proof has come from Israel's Channel 13 so you can hardly call this an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

As the good people @DropSiteNews explain below, Channel 13 has revealed transcripts from March 2025 of the Israeli war cabinet discussing its starvation strategy. Even more damning was the acknowledgement that Hamas had been negotiating in good faith and hadn't broken any agreements with Israel.

Channel 13 has published internal Israeli government transcripts from March 2025 revealing that Israel’s war cabinet knowingly restricted all humanitarian aid to Gaza in hopes it would break Hamas—a strategy that inflicted mass suffering but failed to deliver desired results. The records also show that Israel was not met with resistance or bad faith in negotiations with Hamas — yet it broke the ceasefire and escalated anyway. These classified internal “protocols” (meeting records) shared by the Israeli news outlet show that top military and intelligence leaders urged Netanyahu to move forward to “Phase B” of the already agreed ceasefire deal—arguing that all captives could be released if talks moved to negotiating terms to end the war. They believed even a temporary pause in fighting could bring the captives home, and that Israel could resume the war afterward anyway. Netanyahu rejected them.

Remember all those times the media told us Hamas had broken this or that deal? It was always Israel and the corporate media was always parroting its propaganda. Make no mistake, western journalists have blood on their hands.

The records show that military leaders urged Netanyahu to move to phase 2 of a ceasefire in order to secure the release of the hostages and he refused. The reason was that if they secured the release of the hostages, they would not be able to justify returning to the war at a later date.

Clearly, this is not and never was about the release of the hostages so if every Zionist who screams "release the hostages" about 20 times a day would kindly shut up, that would be great.

If you thought the above was bad enough, we now have more evidence of the Hannibal Directive (an Israeli strategy to kill their own people rather than let them be taken hostage) being invoked on October 7. We also have more evidence that Israel allowed October 7 to happen.

The Jerusalem Post reported in February 2025 that Israeli helicopters fired 11,000 times on October 7, killing many Israelis in the process. Similar claims have been reported by Haaretz and The Times of Israel as well as Al Jazeera and The Guardian. It has even been admitted by Yoav Gallant, yet Bernie Sanders still attributes all of the killing on October 7 to Hamas. Come to think of it, I have never heard a western politician acknowledge the Hannibal Directive.

Many of us pointed out at the time that Hamas did not have the firepower to destroy so many vehicles on October 7 and this level of destruction could have only been caused by Israeli tanks and helicopters - a claim that was supported by video evidence as well as admissions from Israeli military figures such as Col. Nof Erez.

Former head of the US Defence Intelligence Agency, Gen. Mike Flynn, has explained how IDF soldiers were ordered to step down on October 7 at the exact hours of the attack. He explained that "something broke down and it wasn't because of mistakes", calling it an "inside thing".

This was confirmed by an Israeli solder who testified to the Knesset that all patrols along the Gaza border were cancelled from 5:20am until 9:00am with the claim of a sniper threat, a claim that he did not believe. The implication being that Israel allowed the attack to happen.

Given Israel had detailed intelligence warnings that it failed to act on, it appears it allowed October 7 to happen to justify genocide and land theft. Everyone who has parroted Israel's October 7 propaganda paved the way for the mass starvation we are seeing today.

