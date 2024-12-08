After holding on for 13 years, the Syrian army has surprised everyone, including their own leader, by collapsing in just 11 days, ending 53 years of Assad family rule. Syria is now under the control of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a terrorist organisation proscribed by the US, UK, EU, and UN. What could possibly go wrong?

HTS is composed of Salafists who have forced Druze communities to convert to Sunni Islam and murdered those who refused. The terror group, which claims to be moderate and inclusive, but does not believe in democracy, has taken control of the Syrian capital of Damascus and announced its victory on state television.

There are reports that HTS has announced Sharia will soon be implemented and Christians could have their homes searched in the coming days. It’s hard to verify such claims 100% with events moving so quickly, but it appears the public executions have already started. Assad is believed to have fled Syria before he got the Gaddafi treatment and I can’t say I blame him. Who would want their corpse to be paraded through a shopping mall?

It looks like the conscripts in the Syrian army just weren’t as committed as the Jihadists, and Russia and Iran pulled the plug when they realised they were a lost cause. It’s not just the withdrawal of Russian and Iranian support that led to Syria’s collapse, the biggest factor is the role of the West and its Middle East outpost.

The US and Israel have provided air support to the proscribed terrorist organisation that they describe as a merger of Al Qaida and Nusra (they forgot ISIS). I feel like I say this all the time, but this is a real mask off moment. We are the terrorists of the Middle East.

HTS leader Al-Jawlani is a former Al Qaida leader and ISIS deputy leader

Israeli intelligence admitted they thought the rebels’ chances of success were low, even after they took Aleppo, and I’m guessing they have no plan for what comes next. Just know that instability is the plan. Netanyahu is making no secret of his delight and was quoted by iNews 24 as saying: “This is a historic day in the annals of the Middle East.” He bragged that HTS’ victory “is a direct result of the blows we landed against Iran and Hezbollah”.

HTS thanked Israel and agreed their victory wouldn’t have been possible without Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah, but it looks like Israel went further and struck Assad’s compounds directly.

Israel’s main goal is to cut off Iran from Lebanon and Palestine, minimising the resistance to its expansion. There are reports that Israel is bombing civilian infrastructure in Damascus and demilitarising Syria by destroying air bases and defence systems, even though Assad has agreed to a peaceful transition.

A masked Jihadist told Israel’s iNews 24:

“We have great respect for Israel and the West, especially for their actions against Iran, the force driving terrorism in our region and across the globe. Those strikes on Hezbollah have been a blessing, weakening Hezbollah and helping us reclaim our land.”

Great respect for Israel? I don’t want any liberals telling me Assad’s downfall is good for Palestine again. It almost sounds like the above words were scripted by the Mossad or the CIA, doesn’t it? Now take a look at this guy and tell me he looks moderate:

The “moderate rebel” who spoke to iNews 24

While Israel is taking the credit, we should not forget the role Turkey has played in arming and training rebel group, the Syrian National Army. With no sense of irony, the Turkish foreign minister said: “We are in communication with the groups to make sure that terrorist organisations, especially Daesh and PKK, are not taking advantage of the situation.” He’s gonna act so surprised when HTS goes all Taliban on us, isn’t he?

Ironically, Turkey is expressing concern about the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who played a crucial role in the rebels’ victory, because they are mostly Kurds. Those Kurds are backed by the US, but Turkey sees them as terrorists and does not want them controlling territory. The SDF accuses Turkey of having ties to the PKK in a perfect example of how confusing this mess is.

Reports are emerging of Turkish-backed forces seizing Kurdish homes, and HTS has long been doing this to Christian homes, but by all means, pretend Syria is free now.

We have this weird situation where Israel, Turkey, and the West are openly allies with Jihadists, but are fully aware their allies are insane. They know they could turn on them at any moment, given how often they switch sides. It’s probably a matter of years until we are at war with HTS, or maybe even a matter of months. However, it’s entirely possible that HTS will behave itself for a while to appease the West and achieve some stability. Either way, it’s likely that Syria will be carved up by factions who each have a warped vision of what Syria should be.

As long as these factions do not upset the West, they will be allowed to continue chopping the heads off children and raping women, because hey, they’re better than Assad, right? The moment they start fighting among themselves and providing a threat to Israel, we will be doing yet another “well-meaning intervention”. It really is spectacular how a large number of liberals fall for this interventionist crap, over and over again (apologies to those who don’t).

Predictably, Israel has used the overthrowing of Assad to annex more Syrian land in the Golan Heights buffer zone which has large reserves of oil. Remember, redrawing borders by force is only bad when Putin does it. Israel says it’s “strengthening” its border in case the Jihadists, who they just helped, turn on them. None of this makes sense until you realise the goal of the West has always been to keep the Middle East fighting endlessly.

Unquestionably, the weirdest (but least surprising) aspect of this whole drama is how easily liberals have been programmed by the propaganda. After spending two decades agreeing that ISIS and Al Qaida are evil incarnate (a correct take), they’ve now decided they’re moderate actually. They even seem to think it’s a hate crime to suggest otherwise!

The comments I’ve seen range from “Well, what is the alternative to HTS?” to “What are you, some kind of Assadist?” The implication is that Assad had to go and therefore anything, even the worst people alive, would be preferable. This is like handing control of the US to the KKK and making the Grand Wizard president because you dislike Trump. Honestly, that would be less insane than what we’re currently witnessing.

Whatever you think of Assad, and I’m no fan, Assad is not worse than monsters like Trump or Biden or Netanyahu. Do you think it would be a good idea for ISIS to take over Israel? I’m guessing your answer is no.

If you think for one second HTS is a moderate organisation that is no longer fond of head chopping, spend five minutes searching online and you will find horror story after horror story. Needless to say, the people who boast about beheadings on camera are not fucking moderate.

Liberals have this spectacular ability to turn anything into a binary and reach the conclusion that if you can’t find a solution, the worst possible outcome is preferable to the status quo, but only in foreign countries, never their own. The people who think Kamala Harris was “perfect” while she helped Biden and Netanyahu commit genocide are seemingly beyond reason.

Make no mistake, if the empire declares that we are at war with HTS in a couple of years to liberate Syria’s women or something, liberals will pivot back to “Jihadists are bad” in an eye blink. Suddenly, it will be 1984 and you will only have to switch “Oceania” with “the empire” and “Eurasia” with “HTS” in the following quote, and then switch off your brain…