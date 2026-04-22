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Christopher Clark's avatar
Christopher Clark
19h

This is reinforcement of what is rapidly becoming a Police State. In Scotland a majority want Independence and to break away from the Imperialists in London. The 7th May provides the opportunity for Scottish People to decide on their future.

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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
19h

SLNT and other sites sell masking devices which confuse facial recognition

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