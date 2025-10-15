With every passing day, more evidence is emerging that our worst fears about digital ID are about to come true. We don’t have to speculate any more, we just have to listen to what our politicians are openly admitting in parliament. Check this out from Liz “4.5%” Kendall:

Notice how we’ve gone from needing digital ID to show our employers that we’re not illegal immigrants to needing digital ID to “rent or buy a home, apply for a job, open a bank account, and much more besides.”

Kendall said: “In the age of the smart phone, we can take this control into our own hands”. She then talked about buying alcoholic drinks, joining a library, and enrolling our children in school.

Kendall kept talking about giving people “control”. She used the word “control” over and over again, but digital ID will not give us more control. What Kendall meant is the government would have control over your life. Total control.

If you don’t believe me, watch the video again. Listen to how Kendall talks about giving people “control” over who can access their data and who sees it. The government is introducing a system where we will be forced to share our data against our will. That is not giving us control, it is taking control away from from us!

If there is one positive here it’s that many MPs (the ones who have not been corrupted by the people behind the push for digital IDs) are getting cold feet. One after another, politicians from all parties stood up in parliament to pick holes in Kendall’s plan, presumably because they are realising they would be under surveillance too.

As many pointed out, Kendall is no longer using the ridiculous line that digital IDs are about defeating illegal immigration. She is saying they are about “convenience”, in which case, why wasn’t the government honest about its intentions? Why did it have to pretend digital ID was about one issue (illegal immigration) and claim it would not be used beyond proving your right to work? If the government was hiding something then, what is it still hiding now?

As Conservative MP Julia Lopez pointed out, this would be not be a digital ID, but a digital key, and the thing about a key is that if you lose it, you lose access. We are already living in a time when we can’t access websites unless we agree to scan our faces, email accounts, or passports. Ask yourself what we will be denied access to next.

Odeon Cinema is now demanding digital ID which leads me onto the next problem: it’s not just about what the government can demand from you but private companies.

There is nothing stopping any company from demanding your digital ID before you access their services. This is already taking place in India where we have seen the mother of all data breaches. Eight hundred million Indians now have their personal data available for sale on the dark web.

Starmer wants to implement a system in the UK that, if anything, would be even more intrusive than the Aadhaar system. Soon, every aspect of your life could be available for all to see and there is nothing you could do about it.

To give an example of the Big Brother world we are already living in, I just spent the whole day cleaning out our bedrooms. I yelled at the kids to come and help. Next time I logged onto the internet, I was getting bombarded with ads about cleaning bedrooms, about how often you should change your bedding, that sort of thing. I hadn’t been getting such ads previously and had not typed anything related into a web browser.

If it was a one-off, I could shrug it off as a coincidence, but it wasn’t. Last week it happened to me with some DIY stuff. I hear similar stories from other people all the time. Clearly, our devices are listening to us without our consent, and this has been going on for years. Not only that, but our emails are scanned, and so much of what we do is tracked, and when people question this, it is denied.

Given how much we’ve been lied to about mass surveillance so far, why would anyone trust the government and big tech to behave ethically now? They love our data and they love control. But this is not just about our government and big tech.

One of the companies most likely to get the contract for operating BritCard is Oracle which is owned by Larry Ellison. Oracle staff have met with UK government ministers 29 times in nine months. Experts say Oracle is in pole position to get the BritCard contract.

Ellison is the funder of the Tony Blair Institute which is responsible for the BritCard proposals. He has made ominous statements about his intentions for mass surveillance and control, and he is extremely close to Israel.

Ellison is the second richest man on earth, currently worth $290 billion. He has given $16.6 million to the IDF, has hosted Netanyahu on his private island, owns CBS and CNN, has just taken over TikTok and The Free Press, and now wants control of BritCard.

Ellison is quite open about his goal of reshaping public opinion on Israel/Palestine. Why would anyone want this guy to have unlimited power?

Leaks published by the Grayzone show that Ellison’s son, David, who is the owner of Paramount, was working with Israel to spy on supporters of Palestine in the US. Just imagine how much easier that task would be with a digital ID system.

Everyone who is not sleeping under a rock knows the Israeli government has huge leverage over our government. My guess is they’re the primary drivers of digital ID because Israel needs control over its “allies” to continue its occupation of Palestine.

At present, Israel relies on the kompromat it has on our officials, but soon it could have kompromat on all of us. What better way to stamp out anti-Israel sentiment than a digital surveillance system? If you wanted to conquer a powerful country, especially a so-called ally, you would not do it through warfare, you would do it through digital ID.

If Oracle gets access to all of our data, Israel gets access to all of our data. Israel already keeps Palestinians under totalitarian supervision. Palestinians are spied on constantly and blackmailed by Mossad over things like their sexuality, or if they’re having an affair. Soon, we could be blackmailed and controlled too.

Now you might think I am making this all about Israel, but it doesn’t matter whether it’s Israel or someone else. Whoever has control of the BritCard app, has control over anyone: whether that be rebellious politicians, police officers, judges, lawyers… Suddenly, every check on power that we have would be dismantled.

Think of how people are getting suspended or shadow-banned on social media for criticising Israel. Now imagine it’s not just your social media that is controlled by Zionists but your whole life. That’s where we are heading.

