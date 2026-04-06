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Jeff Syrop's avatar
Jeff Syrop
1d

Wonderful, concise, careful job of telling the "rescue" story. You don't make any unfounded claims, but skillfully show how bogus the story seems on its face.

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The Quiet Shift NZ's avatar
The Quiet Shift NZ
1d

Yes it does seem all a bit suss. There is definitely something else going on behind the official controlled mainstream narrative

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