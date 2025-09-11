When I heard that Charlie Kirk had been shot, my first feeling was sadness, and then as people reminded me of the terrible things he had said and done, I did not know what to feel. I had a mixture of emotions, I guess, same as I did when those billionaires took a submarine ride and we all laughed, but I still felt bad for them.

Here is the thing: you're not supposed to acknowledge the inner-conflict. You're supposed to mourn a dead father and say nice things about him, otherwise you're a terrible person. Also, you're supposed to not give a fuck about his passing, otherwise you're mourning a fascist. However you react, you will make someone mad.

The thing is, it's okay to feel sad that Charlie Kirk is dead, even though he was a terrible person, and it's okay to joke about him being dead, even though he was a family man. It's okay to feel mixed emotions because we're humans and so much about us is contradictory.

While I feel a tinge of sadness that a fellow human being has lost his life in such awful circumstances, this does not mean I will be shedding tears for him. Charlie Kirk does not deserve my tears. If you did not know much about him, the internet has been quick to remind us how horrendous his views were.

First of all, Kirk saw empathy as a weakness and joked about the attack on Paul Pelosi. He frequently denied there was starvation in Gaza and excused Israel's genocidal practices. He was a forced birther who said he would make his ten-year-old daughter carry a baby to term if she were raped. He was a horrendous racist who argued that black women were too stupid to be taken seriously. He called George Floyd a "scumbag" and said black people were better off in slavery. At one event, he kept referring to an Asian woman as "chink". He blamed transgender people for gun violence and called for the stoning of gay people. I could go on and on, but needless to say, Kirk was a person who stoked division and incited violence.

The knee-jerk reaction to Kirk's death would be to assume he was killed by some aggrieved leftist who was mad that he was speaking at their university. That's certainly the angle many conservatives are pushing, even though we don't know the shooter's identity. Some are insisting "radical leftist violence" is out of control and transgender people are somehow responsible for this (me neither).

Clearly, the establishment wants to use this assassination as an excuse for further authoritarian crackdowns, and we should all fear what is coming next.

This assassination had all the hallmarks of a professional hit. The shooting took place hundreds of yards away and was perfectly executed with the killer fleeing the scene, apparently leaving little or no evidence.

Weirdly, there was an old man at the scene acting like he was the killer. He seemed mentally unstable so I assume he was a patsy who was there to provide a distraction. Police have already confirmed he is not the killer.

One guy standing near Kirk seemed to be giving signals, prior to the shot being fired, and another guy apparently celebrated after the shot was fired.

As any gun enthusiast will tell you, shooting someone from long distance is not an easy task. It requires the kind of preparation and expertise that I would not expect from a blue-haired university student who was upset that Kirk has misgendered them or something. This was either the work of a fanatic, or more likely the work of an intelligence agency. The prime suspects are the CIA and Mossad, but Iran will probably get blamed.

When assessing who assassinated someone, you should ask yourself who would benefit, and the two answers are the Trump administration and Israel.

Why the Trump administration? Well, Kirk had been a Trump supporter, but then he started talking about Epstein and appeared to be joining the dots. The last thing Trump needed was a highly influential conservative turning against him and demanding transparency on Epstein. If Trump loses his fan base, it's over for him.

Why Israel? Here is where it gets interesting...

Aside from the Epstein-Mossad connection, there is a lot of weirdness here. When Kirk was shot, Netanyahu was the first world leader that I saw respond, saying he was praying for Kirk. Other Israeli politicians joined in and seemed to be talking about this way more than other governments.

You could argue this is because Kirk was a Zionist and they were genuinely upset, but... and this is huge... Kirk had reportedly said weeks ago that he had concerns Israel might kill him, according to Harrison H. Smith of Infowars.

While Kirk had supported Israel's genocide, he had started examining October 7 and called it an inside job. He had complained about how Israel is the one country he is not allowed to criticise and Zionists were turning against him. He opposed Trump's crack down on anti-Israel protests at universities, arguing they stifled free speech. In other words, Kirk was starting to see the truth, and dare I say it, starting to find his conscience.

It's not hard to see why the CIA or Mossad would want rid of Kirk. They could not only remove a supporter who was turning problematic, they could blame their enemies and use the opportunity to seize more power.

Perhaps they will blame the "radical left" and we will see more crack downs in the US. For example, Trump is talking about banning trans people from owning guns, but that is probably the tip of the iceberg. The real fear is that we will see further violence.

Tucker Carlson has just made a documentary asking uncomfortable questions about Israel's role in 9/11 - something we're just not allowed to do. It seems a weird coincidence the shooting took place the day before 9/11. I fear Carlson could be next, so if I were him, I would be hiring security.

Another concern is they might go after a prominent leftist influencer or politician. The aim would be to turn Americans against each other and distract them from the horrors in Gaza. They would then magically find evidence that Iran was behind all of this and Americans would be asked to direct their anger there and we would have war.

Needless to say, now is an extremely sensitive time. While people are processing Kirk's assassination in different ways, it's important that we do not to play into the hands of those who are trying to control the narrative.

The US, and the wider world, are heading in a dark direction, one in which violence is the norm and human life is cheap. We must reject this direction, stand together and rise above it, otherwise humanity is finished.

